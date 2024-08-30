Entertainment*
trailer park

WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in August 2024

By Cameron Scheetz August 30, 2024 at 8:00am
Image Credits: ‘X-Rated: NYC,’ OUTtv / Daddy TV (left) | ‘Brilliant Minds,’ NBC (center) | ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Netflix (right)

Summer may be winding down, but we thankfully have plenty of gay entertainment to look forward to in the months ahead, and all of these exciting trailers prove it.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten first looks at an exciting crop of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows—everything from workplace comedies, to medical procedurals, to wild queer road movies, to a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of gay adult film performers, and even a buzzy musical starring Selena Gomez that just might end up making trans history at the Oscars (yes, really!).

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout August with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Satranic Panic

Australian filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay only just turned 20 this month, yet she’s already established herself as one of the most exciting queer voices in independent queer cinema. Following the success of her dark coming-of-age comedy So Vam and the punk genre of T Blockers, her latest is described as “a bloody, demon-infested road movie” that follows two queer friend who face off against a dangerous cult threatens their livelihood. Colorful, campy, and sharply funny, Satranic Panic is a future cult hit that’s a total “SLAY!” in both senses.

Now available on VOD.

English Teacher

An original workplace comedy with an all-too-timely hook, the series follows titular high school english teacher Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) who finds his career in jeopardy after a student sees him kissing his boyfriend and reports it to the principal—and that’s just the first episode. Somehow public school teachers have become pariahs in our increasingly divided times, and the series aims to remind viewers that, hey, they’re just people, too! Oh, and did we mention that drag superstar Trixie Mattel also shows up as a guest star?

Premiering Sep. 2 on FX and streaming next day on Hulu.

X-Rated: NYC, Season 3

One of OUTtv’s most watched original series returns for season three, heading back to New York to follow the ongoing adventures—and endless drama—of some of the adult film industry’s biggest gay stars. This time around, regulars Boomer Banks, Max Konnor, and Joey Mills have to contend with a newcomer, Angel Rivera, among their ranks (who has some complicated romantic history with Joey), but also a power-mad producer who gives their industry a bad name. Sure, X-Rated stretches the definition of “reality TV,” but it’s all in good fun.

Premiering Sep. 3 on OUTtv.

Unfightable

In the wake of the the 2024 Paris Olympics bringing the discussion of trans athletes to the global stage, the documentary Unfightable couldn’t be arriving at a better time. Following the life of Alana MacLaughlin, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant and transgender athlete, the film shows the uphill battle she faces to simply be seen as a competitor in the MMA. Stepping into the spotlight, Alana knows she’s making herself a target for transphobic hate, but she’s literally fighting for respect—not just for herself, but for trans athletes everywhere.

Playing in select theaters beginning Sep. 13.

Strangelove

The queer, Latin answer to Sex And The City, creator Jorge Xolalpa‘s new indie Strangelove is the comedy we’ve been waiting for. Loosely based on Xolalpa’s own experiences as a Mexican immigrant living in Southern California, the six-episodes series follows the adventures of a group of four friends living, loving, and learning in Los Angeles. From twink addictions, to sugar daddy escapades, to bilingual business blunders, to friendships getting much more intimate than expected, Strangelove tackles all the messiness of, well, sex and the city!

Streaming Sep. 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

In The Summers

Every summer, young siblings Violeta and Eva go to stay with their father (René Pérez Joglar, better known as rapper Residente) in Las Cruces, New Mexico, even though he’s not necessarily equipped to care for or connect with them. In queer filmmaker Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio’s feature debut, we watch the family dynamic shift in ways big and small over the course of four pivotal visits—as the kids grow into young adults (later played by The Flash‘s Sasha Calle & trans-nonbinary star Lío Mehiel)—in this Sundance-winning drama.

Playing in select theaters beginning Sep. 20.

Brilliant Minds

The doctor is in—and he’s played by Zachary Quinto in NBC’s new medical procedural. Brilliant Minds is loosely based on the fascinating life and work of Dr. Oliver Sacks, the idiosyncratic doctor who helped shape the way we understand and treat neurological disorders. While the real Sacks didn’t come out until later in life, the series updates his story to modern-day New York City, allowing Quinto’s version of the doc to be openly gay, and employing some peculiar practices to get to the bottom of his patients’ mysterious problems.

Premiering Sep. 23 on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

Emilia Pérez

Is it possible that a musical crime comedy about a trans gang leader co-starring Selena Gomez could become one of the most buzzed about movies of the fall? The film—which follows a feared cartel boss (Karla Sofía Gascón) who turns to an American lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) for help transitioning and reconnecting with her family—already earned its stars a historic combined Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, so be prepared to hear a lot about Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez this upcoming Oscar season and beyond!

Playing in select theaters beginning Nov. 1 and streaming Nov. 13 on Netflix.

