WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in August 2024

Image Credits: ‘X-Rated: NYC,’ OUTtv / Daddy TV (left) | ‘Brilliant Minds,’ NBC (center) | ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Netflix (right)

Summer may be winding down, but we thankfully have plenty of gay entertainment to look forward to in the months ahead, and all of these exciting trailers prove it.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten first looks at an exciting crop of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows—everything from workplace comedies, to medical procedurals, to wild queer road movies, to a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of gay adult film performers, and even a buzzy musical starring Selena Gomez that just might end up making trans history at the Oscars (yes, really!).

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout August with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!