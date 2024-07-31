Entertainment*
WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in July 2024

By Cameron Scheetz July 31, 2024 at 10:00am
The news cycle this past month has been merciless, and while our collective heads have been spinning, trailers have been dropping for plenty of exciting, upcoming gay movies and TV series—did you catch them??

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten first looks at an exciting crop of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ entertainment—everything from homoerotic epics, to horror movies about the gays’ complicated relationship with religion, to re-releases on queer ’90s classics, to a documentary about our gayest president, to a deliciously catty lead role for the great Sir Ian McKellen!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout July with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Mysterious Ways

Kiwi filmmaker Paul Oremland’s Mysterious Ways is an all-too-rare drama living at the intersection of queerness and faith. Its story takes us to smalltown New Zealand, where the popular reverend (Richard Short) is ready to take the next step with his longterm boyfriend (Nick Afoa) and get married. But their announcement stirs up controversy in their “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” community, making the church a hotbed for activity, from angry protests to a defiant drag show organized by a Samoan fa’afafine local with an important mesage.

Now available on VOD.

Ganymede

In this Southern Gothic tale, star high school athlete Lee (Jordan Doww) starts to develop a crush on an out classmate (Pablo Castelblanco), which immediately becomes a concern to his demanding, conservative parents. They call in the fear-mongering Pastor Royer (David Koechner) for help, who warns Lee may be haunted by a demon that uses dark powers to overcome victims with sexual urges. But this so called “Ganymede’s” history runs deep in this town, and suddenly old secrets will come to the surface,

Available on VOD August 6.

Single, Out Season 2

Fan-favorite Aussie web series Single, Out is back for Season 2, exploring the ongoing misadventures of “baby gay” Adam (Will Hutchins) who discovers that falling in love is just the beginning. Picking up eight months after the Season 1 finale, Adam’s now happily in a relationship with Gabe (Jake Hyde) and they two are even discussing moving in together! But when Adam’s burgeoning photography career starts to take off, he quickly realizes there are even more fish in the sea than he ever imagined and begins to have second thoughts.

Now available on HereTV; coming to DVD on August 6.

Lover Of Men

Was Abraham Lincoln gay? The nature of the 16th U.S. President’s sexuality is one of our country’s oldest rumors, and the new documentary wants to put it to bed… with other men. Using recently uncovered photographs, letters, and expert commentary, Love Of Men makes the case, exploring the lives of the men Lincoln shared beds with, providing illuminating context for our country’s ever-shifting understanding of sex and sexuality, and making a case that sharing these truths can help inspire the future of our democracy.

In select theaters on September 6.

The Critic

In Anand’s Tucker’s The Critic, the legendary Sir Ian McKellen plays the titular critic a revered and feared theater reviewer in 1930s London who gets booted from his role by his paper’s new owner (Mark Strong). So, our catty anti-hero charts a course for revenge, involving a would-be actress he frequently pans (Gemma Arteron) and his secret male lover (Alfred Enoch), all set against the backdrop of a pre-WWII Europe. Plus, it was written by Oscar nominated Notes On A Scandal scribe Patrick Marber, so you know it’s gonna be juicy!

In theaters on September 13.

Totally F***ed Up

Writer-director Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy the New Queer Cinema movement and indie filmmaking in the ’90s, and it all started with Totally F***ed Up, a ensemble drama that’s like if Jean-Luc Goddard directed The Breakfast Club with a heaping dose of queer-punk nihilism. The film follows the intersecting lives and loves of a friend group (including Araki regular James Duval) in a ghost town Los Angeles who are just trying to get off and get by in a world that seems intent on making these kids believe they’ll never amount to anything.

Available on VOD September 13.

The Exorcism Of Saint Patrick

Indie filmmaker Quinn Armstrong’s upcoming Fresh Hell trilogy sets out to tell three wildly different stories about modern-day horrors, starting with The Exorcism Of Saint Patrick, which tackles the ever-present queer fear of conversion therapy. When a young pastor (Steve Binder) takes a gay teen (Michael J. Cline) to a remote cabin for an intensive one-on-one therapy treatment, things don’t go as planned. What begins as a tragedy soon turns into an American horror story, as this “man of the cloth” has to confront his past—and vengeful ghosts.

In select theaters and on VOD September 30.

Gladiator II

There’s always been an innate homoeroticism to swords-and-sandals epics, which frequently bring barely-clothed, oiled-up muscle men to the center of the ring. Still, Ridley Scott’s years-later sequel Gladiator II feels like it was especially made for the gays, promising a smackdown between short-shorts king Paul Mescal and the internet’s favorite daddy Pedro Pascal, both looking especially beefy—not to mention out thespian Derek Jacobi. Throw in a delicious supporting role for acting GOAT Denzel Washington, and we are already seated!

In theaters everywhere November 22.

