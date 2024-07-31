WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in July 2024

Images Credits: ‘Mysterious Ways,’ Pecadillo Pictures (left) | ‘Totally F***ed Up,’ Strand Releasing (center), ‘The Critic,’ True Brit Entertainment (right)

The news cycle this past month has been merciless, and while our collective heads have been spinning, trailers have been dropping for plenty of exciting, upcoming gay movies and TV series—did you catch them??

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten first looks at an exciting crop of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ entertainment—everything from homoerotic epics, to horror movies about the gays’ complicated relationship with religion, to re-releases on queer ’90s classics, to a documentary about our gayest president, to a deliciously catty lead role for the great Sir Ian McKellen!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout July with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!