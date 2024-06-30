Entertainment*
WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in June 2024

By Cameron Scheetz June 30, 2024 at 8:00am
Image Credits: ‘Demons At Dawn,’ Open Reel (left) | ‘The Boyfriend,’ Netflix (center) | ‘Summer Solstice,’ Cartilage Films (right)

Another Pride Month has come and gone in a flash, and our heads are still spinning (in a good way). If you happened to miss a few things that have gone down on the internet while you were busy celebrating, you’d be forgiven. But that’s where we come in…

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten first looks at an exciting crop of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ entertainment—everything from feel-good comedies with the perfect summer vibe, to eye-opening documentaries that shine a spotlight on underrepresented corners of our community, to sleek and sexy dramas, to what’s being billed as Japan’s first-ever same-sex romance reality series.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout June with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

I Don’t Know Who You Are

In this film festival favorite, a Black, gay immigrant named Benjamin (artist and poet Mark Clennon) is already struggling to make ends meet in Toronto, but after a harrowing encounter with a stranger, is sent on a gritty odyssey through the city, all to scrap up enough money to afford medication that could save his life. Set over the course of one harrowing weekend, director M.H. Murray’s drama is lensed like a horror film, but with an impactful story grounded in our community’s harsh realities.

Now available on all major digital/VOD platforms.

Summer Solstice

Filmmaker Noah Schamus’ charming Summer Solstice is a buddy comedy with a thoughtful trans twist. When struggling young actor Leo (Fantasmas’ Bobbi Salvör Menuez) gets a surprise call from his college friend Eleanor (In The Dark‘s Marianne Rendón)—who he hasn’t spent time with since he’s transitioned—he’s easily coaxed along on her impromptu road trip upstate. But they soon realize their relationship means something different to the both of them in this new context, and they’re forced to navigate the road ahead together.

Now playing in select theaters.

Conversion

Though conversion therapy has been officially banned and discredited in 22 states, recent studies have shown that the unethical practice still occurs, in some form, across our country. It is not just an issue of the past—far from it. This eye-opening documentary investigates its impact on thousands and thousands of Americans, featuring testimonial interviews with survivors—including former Drag Race star Dusty Ray Bottoms—doctors, experts, and even the founder of one of the most expansive conversion networks in the country.

Arriving to digital/VOD platforms on July 2.

The Boyfriend

Netflix will soon be home to Japan’s first-ever same-sex romance reality series, The Boyfriend. The dreamy unscripted show brings nine men together in a picturesque seaside home, taking turns working in a trendy coffee truck, and forging new relationships over 10 episodes. But there’s no gimmicks, no challenges, and no eliminations—the guys are simply given the space to learn, love, and grow. The only question is whether they’ll find new friends in this social experiment, or perhaps something more.

Streaming on Netflix beginning July 9.

Paul & Trisha: The Art Of Fluidity

Meet Paul Whitehead, the acclaimed painter who previously served as Time Out‘s art director, and who created iconic album art for bands like Genesis. Meet Trisha Van Cleef, the converged artist who Paul introduced to the world in 2004 after decades of cross-dressing and exploring gender. Both their stories are told in director Fia Perera’s heartwarming doc Paul & Trisha: The Art Of Fluidity, which examines the fluidity of identity and artistic expression.

Arriving to digital/VOD platforms on July 9.

Sebastian

By day, Max (Ruaridh Mollica) is a young hotshot writer with a job at a trendy editorial magazine and a cushy book deal. By night, he’s Sebastian, a male escort who frequently keeps company with older men. Max has been telling everyone he’s been making great progress on his book about young, queer sex workers in London, but no one is his life realizes he’s writing about his own experiences. After premiering at Sundance, writer-director Mikko Mäkellä’s sexy, soulful drama is finally getting a theatrical release.

Heading to select theaters on August 2.

My Old Ass

In filmmaker Megan Park’s crowd-pleasing coming-of-age comedy, teen Elliott (Nashville‘s Maisy Williams) is spending one last summer on her family’s farm before heading to Toronto for college. But while tripping on mushrooms one night with friends, she comes face-to-face with her future self (the great Aubrey Plaza), warning her to avoid a guy named Chad—who coincidentally turns up the next day. Guided by older Elliott, she navigates the fluidity of queerness, love, and what she wants her future to look like.

Playing in theaters everywhere beginning September 13.

Demons At Dawn

This Mexican romance follows the ups and downs of an unlikely pair: Orlando (Luis Vegas), a go-go boy with dreams of becoming a professional dancer, and Marco (Axel Shuarma), a driven student on track to soon graduate from medical school. But as an electric chemistry brings the two closer and closer, it could threaten to derail both of their careers just as they’re getting started. Filmmaker Julián Hernandéz’s provocative, neon-hued drama doubles as a love-letter to Mexico City’s queer scene.

Release date TBA. Stay tuned to The Open Reel for more details.

