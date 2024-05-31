WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in May 2024

Image Credits: ‘The Summer With Carmen,’ Dekkoo (left) | ‘Fantasmas,’ HBO (center) | ‘National Anthem,’ Variance Films (right)

Pride is just around the corner, which is probably why May was a hot month for queer movie and TV trailers that have us even more excited about the weeks ahead.

Throughout the past few weeks, we’ve gotten all sorts of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ entertainment—everything from summery festival favorites, to this fall’s most-anticipated blockbuster, to a star-studded anthology from one of our funniest comedians, to a sexy queer spin on cowboy culture, to not one but two sweet dramedies that were co-directed by romantic partners. Aww, isn’t that sweet?

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout May with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!