WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in May 2024

By Cameron Scheetz May 31, 2024 at 9:00am
Image Credits: ‘The Summer With Carmen,’ Dekkoo (left) | ‘Fantasmas,’ HBO (center) | ‘National Anthem,’ Variance Films (right)

Pride is just around the corner, which is probably why May was a hot month for queer movie and TV trailers that have us even more excited about the weeks ahead.

Throughout the past few weeks, we’ve gotten all sorts of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ entertainment—everything from summery festival favorites, to this fall’s most-anticipated blockbuster, to a star-studded anthology from one of our funniest comedians, to a sexy queer spin on cowboy culture, to not one but two sweet dramedies that were co-directed by romantic partners. Aww, isn’t that sweet?

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout May with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

The Summer With Carmen

Splashing right into the season is Greek meta-comedy The Summer With Carmen from emerging filmmaker Zacharias Mavroeidis. It follows actor friends Demosthenes (Yorgos Tsiantoulas) and Nikitas (Andreas Labropoulos) as they take a day trip to Limanakia, the infamously clothing-optional queer beach south of Athens. But not even gorgeous men in the buff can distract them from gabbing about their new movie idea, one inspired by their own friendship, a messy breakup, and a dog named (you guessed it) Carmen.

Streaming now through June 3 via Newfest’s virtual program; heading to San Francisco’s Frameline48 on June 20.

Backspot

One of the first feature films from Elliot Page’s PageBoy Productions, nonbinary director D.W. Waterson helms this gritty drama set in the world of competitive cheerleading. But this is no Bring It On—while the seminal 2000 comedy showed just how cutthroat cheerleaders can be, Backspot puts a spotlight on the intensely physical activity is a sport all its own. Queer Reservations Dogs breakout Devery Jacobs and newcomer Kudakwashe Rutendo star competing best friends, with Evan Rachel Wood as their merciless new coach.

Now playing in select theaters.

The Mattachine Family

From filmmaking and romantic partners Andy and Danny Vallentine comes this heartwarming drama about family lost and found. After LA-based photographer Thomas (Nico Tortorella) and his actor husband Oscar (Juan Pablo Di Pace) have to say goodbye to foster child Arthur, the two finds themselves at odds over what they want for the future. Feeling lost, Thomas turns to best friend Leah (Emily Hampshire) and her wife Sonia (Cloie Wyatt Taylor), a couple experiencing heartbreak of their own.

Available on VOD beginning June 4.

Am I OK?

Dakota Johnson may have become meme fodder when her superhero flick Madame Web achieved instant camp classic status, but she’s here to remind us she can act, too, in this sweet tale of friendship. When 30-something Lucy (Johnson) learns her lifelong BFF June (Sonoya Mizuno) is moving to London for work, she experiences something of an identity crisis and begins to realize she might actually be gay. Am I OK? marks the feature directorial debut of comedy legend Tig Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne.

Streaming via Max beginning June 6.

Fantasmas

Fresh off his critically acclaimed Problemista, the hilarious Julio Torres writes, directs, and stars in this singular miniseries as “Julio,” who embarks on a hunt for his missing golden oyster earring in New York City. But this is a project from the magical mind of Julio Torres, so you know it can’t be that simple! Fantasmas‘ wild first trailer teases a star-studded affair, with Steve Buscemi as a punk musician, Aidy Bryant getting intimate with toilets, Dylan O’Brien in women’s lingerie, Emma Stone as some sort of Real Housewife riff, and so, so, so much more.

Premiering June 7 on HBO; streaming simultaneously via Max.

Unicorns

A favorite of the queer film festival circuit, Sally El Hosaini & James Krishna Floyd’s romantic drag drama is finally getting a theatrical release (though just in the U.K., for now). When single father mechanic Luke unknowingly winds up at a gay bar, he immediately falls for the enchanting Aysha (Jason Patel) a Muslim drag queen… not realizing she’s a queen! Still, the pair has a unique spark between them, and when Luke becomes Aysha’s personal chaffeur, the two begin intertwining journeys of self-exploration.

Opening in U.K. & Irish cinemas on July 5; U.S. release is TBA.

National Anthem

For years, photographer Luke Gilford has been capturing the magic of America’s small-but-growing queer rodeo scene. Now, those portraits have inspired his feature directorial debut, National Anthem. The films follows the young blue-collar worker Dylan (Charlie Plummer), taking any job he can find to support his family, when he stumbles on The House Of Splender, a homestead run by a collective of queer ranchers. Before long, Dylan finds himself drawn into the bold new world—and falling for trans rodeo queen Sky (Eve Lindley).

In select theaters on July 12; expanding wider on July 19.

Wicked

Say it with us: OoooahahaaAAAHHHHHH! Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu helms this highly anticipated blockbuster musical adaptation (part 1 of 2, last we heard!), which stars powerhouse vocalist Cynthia Erivo as the misunderstood green witch Elphaba who heads to university in the land of Oz and winds up rooming with the popular Glinda—played by effervescent pop princess Ariana Grande. And as if that wasn’t enough to get the gays to theaters, the big-screen spectacle also features queer hotties Jonathan Bailey & Bowen Yang!

In theaters everywhere on November 26.

