WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in September 2024

Image Credits: ‘Luther: Never Too Much,’ CNN Films (left) | ‘Le Beau Mec,’ Altered Innocence (center) | ‘Will & Harper,’ Netflix (right)

There’s a slight chill in the, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back in stock, and we’re feeling nauseous any time we think too much about the impending election—it must be fall, right? Yup, suddenly we’ve reached the end of September, but if you’ve been too preoccupied to notice how quickly time is flying by, you might’ve missed some of the trailers for exciting LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows that dropped these last few weeks.

Over the past month, we’ve been treated to first-looks and previews from plenty of up-and-coming queer (and “queer-adjacent”) entertainment—stories that cover everything from the first blushes of young love to the transformative power of friendship, to documentaries about the queer spaces and faces that have left lasting marks on our community. There’s even a movie about a young Trump, though the MAGA crowd doesn’t want you to see it, which means… we’ll be seated!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout September, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!