WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in September 2024

By Cameron Scheetz September 30, 2024 at 11:00am
Image Credits: ‘Luther: Never Too Much,’ CNN Films (left) | ‘Le Beau Mec,’ Altered Innocence (center) | ‘Will & Harper,’ Netflix (right)

There’s a slight chill in the, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back in stock, and we’re feeling nauseous any time we think too much about the impending election—it must be fall, right? Yup, suddenly we’ve reached the end of September, but if you’ve been too preoccupied to notice how quickly time is flying by, you might’ve missed some of the trailers for exciting LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows that dropped these last few weeks.

Over the past month, we’ve been treated to first-looks and previews from plenty of up-and-coming queer (and “queer-adjacent”) entertainment—stories that cover everything from the first blushes of young love to the transformative power of friendship, to documentaries about the queer spaces and faces that have left lasting marks on our community. There’s even a movie about a young Trump, though the MAGA crowd doesn’t want you to see it, which means… we’ll be seated!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout September, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Will & Harper

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele first met in 1994 when they joined SNL, but after nearly 30 decades of friendship and comedic collaboration, Ferrell never expected to receive an email from his friend sharing that she was trans. Now anxious to face the world as an out trans woman, Steele recruited Ferrell to take her on a cross-country road trip so they could explore a new chapter in their relationship. The result is the beautiful, hilarious, affirming documentary travelogue that feels incredibly urgent at a time when trans rights are on the line.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Greatest

In early 1960s New York, successful businessman Jay (Isaac Nevrla) has it all: The adoring wife (Isabela Jacobsen), the high-powered job, a gorgeous home, and even a healthy baby boy—living out the quintessential American Dream. But when he meets and hits it off with a male waiter (Sergio Acevedo), a whole new world opens up, and he begins to feel like himself for the first time. However, when the gay bar the two secret lovers visit gets busted, Jay faces a tough decision: Undergo “treatment” or lose everything he’s worked for.

Screening Oct. 1 at Atlanta’s Out On Film festival. More dates to come.

Heartstopper, Season 3

They’re back! The beloved Netflix romance returns just as summer holiday is coming to an end, and the gang realizes this school year could signal big changes in their lives, especially as they begin to wonder about university and the rest of their roads ahead. Charlie (Kit Connor) is patiently waiting for Nick (Joe Locke) to say three special words back to him—but Nick’s starting to understand there might be something else important he should share. Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) & Tao (William Gao) continue to navigate their new romance.

Premiering Oct. 3 on Netflix.

Studio One Forever

Back in the ’70s, West Hollywood’s Studio One became the hottest spot in town. Not only was it a gay disco that didn’t try to hide itself from the world, but its adjoining cabaret dinner club The Backlot ushered in some of Hollywood’s brightest talent, creating an early venue where stars and the queer community intermingled. In this nostalgic documentary, former employees, patrons, and performers share their fond memories of the iconic hot spot, and make it clear why Studio One deserves to live on as an important part of LGBTQ+ history.

Arriving Oct. 8 on digital/VOD.

Bonus Track

From co-writer Josh O’Connor (yes, that’s right: the guy who played Patrick in Challengers) comes this new gay coming-of-age story about British high-schooler George (Joe Anders) who has dreams of a career in music, but finds himself falling behind in class. However, his new classmate Max (Samuel Paul Small)—who happens to be the son of a famous pop duo—reignites his interest. The two bond over music and decide to make a song together for the school talent show, though they soon find their friendship blossoming in unexpected ways.

In select theaters on Oct. 11.

The Apprentice

It’s the movie the MAGA crowd doesn’t want you to see. Filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider) takes audiences back to the early years of Donald Trump—well before he was racist, sexist, egotistical convicted felon running for president and was instead just a racist, sexist, egotistical NYC businessman. The normally handsome Sebastian Stan dons his best Trump drag for a warts-and-all even-more-warts biopic revisiting his fateful mentorship under notorious prosecutor and tragic closet case Roy Cohn (Succession‘s Jeremy Strong).

In theaters everywhere on Oct. 11.

Luther: Never Too Much

With a voice like velvet, Luther Vandross is one of the most revered soul and R&B artists of the past century. However, there’s a lot this late, great singer-songwriter kept to himself, and since his passing in ’05, many have speculated on his sexuality, especially after his longtime friend Patti Labelle received backlash for posthumously “outing” him. Thankfully, director Dawn Porter’s biographical documentary does a fabulous job of honoring his highly influential life and legacy, while navigating questions around his personal life with respect.

Special nationwide theatrical engagement on Oct. 30; then playing select theaters beginning Nov. 1.

Le Beau Mec

In this “docu-fantasy,” director Wallace Potts follows French gay adult film superstar Karl Forest as he walks, talks, and ****s his way around Paris. Once thought lost to time, the 1979 erotica film Le Beau Mec was fondly remembered as a titillating high-point of the genre. But after its negatives were found in a garage in Montgomery, AL—of all places!—it’s been restored to its former glory so now we can all watch and decide for ourselves: Is it a work of art worthy of the queer film canon, some well-shot smut, or maybe both?

Arriving Nov. 12 on digital/VOD.

