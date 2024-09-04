Image Credit: ‘Studio One Forever,’ Gravitas Ventures

Fifty years ago, the West Hollywood nightclub Studio One opened its doors to the public, changing the course of LGBTQ+ history forever.

Recognized as one of the first gay discos in the country (yes, even before Studio 54!), queer folks—and shirtless gay men in particular—from all over flocked to the destination, which offered a “kind of alternative reality” where they could freely flirt and dance the night away without a care.

As Studio One caught on, it became a hub of Los Angeles nightlife, and celebrities began to take notice, too. Connected to the disco was trendy supper club The Backlot, which saw famous faces like Cary Grant and Bette Davis pass through. Not to mention, the venue’s stage would welcome an endless parade of legendary performers new and old—everyone from Tina Turner to Rosie O’Donnell to Chita Rivera.

“All of these great stars were coming through this dance hall—I thought the worlds were combining,” the late Rivera once said, highlighting Studio One as the rare mecca where queer culture and the mainstream entertainment world could come together.

Image Credit: ‘Studio One Forever,’ Gravitas Ventures

But it wasn’t all just for fun: The club also became a vital gathering space—at the forefront of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in Los Angeles and a pivotal venue for community organizing in the fight against the AIDS epidemic.

Yes, the walls of Studio One sure saw their fair share of history…

After it closed in 1993, the space went through a series of new owners and name changes, but the building was sadly demolished in the 2010s, effectively wiping an iconic landmark off the face of the Earth.

And while the club may be gone, it will not be forgotten—at least, if filmmaker Marco Saltarelli has anything to do with it. His new documentary, Studio One Forever, aims to immortalize the venue in a sparkling cinematic vision, sharing its untold story, as told by those who experienced it and those who still feel its influence today.

“For a generation of gay men who came of age during the era of Scott Forbes’ Studio One, the significance of the club and the turbulence of the times hold a profound place in their hearts and minds,” Saltarelli previously shared in a press statement, speaking to its lasting legacy for the community.

“Anybody that tells you they were there in the ’70s—and remembers—it wasn’t there,” prolific gay writer Bruce Vilanch recalls with a laugh.

Of course, he’s only joking, because he’s just one of many notable subjects who share their memories from wild nights at Studio One in the doc. Others include the aforementioned late, great Chita Rivera, performer (and sister to Barbra Streisand) Roslyn Kind, original Village People member Felipe Rose (who remembers filming their musical Can’t Stop The Music at the club), Melissa Rivers, legendary drag performer James “Gypsy” Haake, Lance Bass, signer Thelma Houston, tons of formers employees, club-goers, and more.

Former bartender Michael Koth, then & now | Image Credit: ‘Studio One Forever,’ Gravitas Ventures

After a crowd-funding effort to finish post-production in 2020, Studio One Forever finally premiered at LA’s Outfest in 2023, and has been screened at festivals across the country in the year since.

Now, the documentary has a brand new trailer—complete with a quote from yours truly!—ahead of its official theatrical release courtesy of Gravitas Venutres. Studio One Forever opens in select theaters on September 13, and will be available via digital VOD services beginning October 8.

Check out its fabulous trailer below: