Gymnasts captured our little gay hearts throughout the Olympic Games, from adorable gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan to Pommel Horse King Stephen Nedoroscik. With their tight bodies and acrobatics, we just couldn’t look away!

And as it turns out, Olympic gymnasts have always been hunks… even if their looks and uniforms have evolved quite a bit over the years.

The official “Olympics” Instagram account posted archival video this month of gymnastics competitions from the 1924 Paris Games, long before the balance beam and skintight unis. Though gymnastics debuted in the 1896 Games, the sport wasn’t standardized until 1928. That’s when women started competing as well.

The footage from 1924 opens with three shirtless cuties, all sporting very defined builds and very red shorts. We could see the gymnasts in all of their colorful beauty, thanks to recoloring technology from Alibaba AI.

Their front flips and handstands are perfect… just like the rest of ’em!

While the spandex uniforms today are provocative–and nimble!–it’s been suggested that male gymnasts once again discard their tops while competing. The idea hit the mainstream in the lead-up to the 2016 Rio Games, when U.S. Olympians Sam Mikulak and Jake Dalton pitched the idea of competing shirtless.

Mikulak, the four-time, reigning all-around national champion, told the Wall Street Journal that competing shirtless would increase athletes’ appeal, along with viewership.

“People make fun of us for wearing tights. But if they saw how yoked we are maybe that would make a difference,” he said. (In a follow-up piece this year, Mikulak walked away from his proposal, saying more people need to get involved in the sport.)

Elite male gymnasts becoming increasingly scarce in the U.S., due to a lack of opportunity. There are only 11 NCAA Division 1 programs.

But that doesn’t mean there’s lack of stardom, especially in the gay community. Sam Phillips, who transferred this year from Nebraska to Illinois, is an NIL king. The Southern California native enjoys sponsorship deals with apparel giants such as Adidas, Steve Madden and Wish. That’s not to mention Stanley Water Bottles, Adobe and Movember.

Phillips, who boasts more than 13,000 followers on Insta, recently told Outsports’ Jim Buzinski he’s in favor of going shirtless.

“There are absolutely zero drawbacks to competing shirtless,” he said. “Every sport competes in what’s someone’s most comfortable gear. Gymnasts, however, are constantly uncomfortable in a tight and inhibiting [leotard].

“We work out shirtless and would prefer competing shirtless with 5-inch seam workout short,” he added. “It’s where we are at our most comfortable. Swimmers don’t practice in Speedos then compete in loose swim trunks, right? So why should we change what we do?”

We agree! At the least, we always like to respect history…

Every male gymnast from the ’20s wasn’t shirtless, however. Those participating in the pommel horse (yes, it was a thing)! wore tank tops and track pants. Competitors in the all-around donned track pants as well.

Though technology has changed many, many things, the mechanisms of gymnastics are still the same. Barring the ability to float, the act of twisting and twirling will always require incredible strength.

Fans of Team USA are blessed to watch the most dominant women’s team in the world, with Simone Biles and Co. once again taking home gold this year. Biles owns a record 11 medals herself!

As for the men, they medaled for the first time since 2008! May their success lead to more shirtless imagery. It’s what we demand!

In the meantime, we’ll settle for our favorite gymnasts posing shirtless when they’re not competing. Hello there, Arthur Nory…