Watch this Republican mess from Missouri get schooled by her own colleague over her homophobic bill

It’s hard — nay, impossible — to get many conservative legislators to care about their own hypocrisy, but it’s still pretty sweet to watch them get publicly caught in a spiraling logic loop.

This week, Missouri State Rep. Ann Kelley got caught in a spiral of her own design when fellow Missouri Republican Phil Christofanelli gave her the most basic grilling over the anti-LGBTQ bill she introduced.

The “Don’t Say Gay”-style bill is intended to keep students from being taught anything about queer identities in classrooms. However, its wording targeting “instruction relating to sexual orientation or gender identity” also outlaws talk of heterosexuality from school curricula.

She somehow couldn’t comprehend that heterosexuality is, in fact, a sexuality:

PC: Who is Martha Washington?

AK: [George Washington's] wife.

PC: With your bill, how could that be mentioned in the classroom?

AK: That's not sexual orientation.

In his line of questioning, openly gay State Rep. Christofanelli uses Martha Washington as an example. How would a history teacher discuss the first president’s wife without the instructing the implication of his sexuality?

Kelley asks, “Do you have language to make that better?”

“Lady, I didn’t introduce your bill,” he responds. “I didn’t write it; you wrote it. I’m asking what it means.”

When directly asked which sexualities should be excluded from Missouri classrooms, Kelley gives a roundabout answer about her “moral compass” that is “compared with the bible”.

“During your testimony, you said that you didn’t want teachers’ personal beliefs entering the classroom, but it seems a lot like your personal beliefs you would like to enter all Missouri classroom.”

That one sends her into a stuttering tailspin.

This back-and-forth was so singularly embarrassing for Kelley that it’s now enshrined in her Wikipedia page. The most recent sentence in her very short “career” section — which also describes her as an “avid conspiracy theorist and election denier” — is dedicated to her not understanding the application of her own legislation:

This isn’t the first bout of right-wing hypocrisy to go viral this week (and it’s only Wednesday!). A recent Jon Stewart interview skewered Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm for his shoddy, ill-conceived reasoning behind his anti-drag bill.

If Kelley’s dressing down made you smile, Stewart’s microscope on Dahm will completely make your day: