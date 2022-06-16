WATCH: Throuples, circuit parties and homoerotic wrestling… oh my!

A month after Universal Studios gave us our first peek at Billy Eichner‘s gay rom-com Bros via a sexy, uncensored “Red Band” teaser, we’ve now got a full theatrical trailer that promises “it looks way bigger in theaters.”

This new preview welcomes us into the world of Bros, a world that looks a lot like our own—except for the fact that all of the principal characters are played by LGBTQ actors.

While we’ve known the film, touted as the “first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men,” would concern itself with the bumpy courtship of podcaster Bobby (Eichner) and the hunky Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), this new look provides a clearer idea of the specifics, including their nightclub meet-cute where they bond over gay gays being “so stupid.” But is that enough for these two to find love, or will their insecurities and use of GIFs from The Office get in the way?

It also appears that the opening of a new LGBTQ+ museum will play a big role, a task that unites a board of quibbling queers like Glee‘s Dot-Marie Jones, Community‘s Jim Rash, and internet sensation, activist, and diva of our hearts, Ts Madison. To paraphrase the icon: Bros really stepped its p*ssy up with this one.

The whole thing promises to be a gay fantasia like we’ve never seen on the big screen, boasting shirtless dudes, witty pop culture references (“It’s like they injected steroids into Dumbledore!”), and a gag-worthy cast that also includes SNL‘s Bowen Yang, comedian Guy Branum, the stunning Miss Lawrence, Scandal’s Guillermo Díaz, Dispatches From Elsewhere‘s Eve Lindley, Chicago Fire‘s Monica Raymund, and theater legend Harvey Fierstein. Plus, blink and you’ll miss her, but that’s a de-dragged RuPauls’ Drag Race Season 14 winner Symone in bed in the middle of that throuple!

Bros hits theaters nationwide on September 30. Watch the new, super-gay trailer below: