WATCH: Timothée Chalamet is a fine young cannibal in first look at horror-romance ‘Bones And All’

Funny how the news cycle works, isn’t it?

Just a few short hours ago, we reported on the trailer for the potentially damning House Of Hammer about the thorny legacy of Armie Hammer and his wealthy family. Among other things, the Discovery+ docuseries will dive into the allegations of Hammer’s abuse and cannibalistic desires.

Well, now we’ve got a brief trailer for what’s been described as a “cannibal love story” called Bones And All. To make matters stranger, the film just happens to feature Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet… and is from their director, Luca Guadagnino.

Dark coincidence? Almost certainly. But we knew we’d get a glimpse at Bones And All sooner or later. After all, it’s set to make its debut next month at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The trailer comes courtesy of Chalamet himself, who’s been largely silent on social media since the Dune press blitz last fall. But fans took note when he began to fire off a series of cryptic boney tweets this afternoon, culminating in this stroke of genius:

Boney bones — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Wow, deep.

As many suspected, it was all the lead-up to the debut of Bones And All’s first teaser, a 28-second clip that nevertheless managed to scare the crap out of us. We get a glimpse of a pink-haired Chalamet forehead-to-forehead with his love interest (played by Escape Room‘s Taylor Russell) asking, “You don’t think I’m a bad person?” And then there’s a quick montage of striking images set over unnerving screams before she responds, “All I think is that I love you.”

Aww. Or should we be saying, “AHHHHHH!”

Per Deadline, the film’s producers describe it as “a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.” Well, is “who they are” cannibals? Because, if so… yikes.

Still, Guadagnino’s a uniquely skilled filmmaker, and Bones And All sure sounds like a cinematic thrill ride unlike any other. Call Me By Your Name‘s Michael Stuhlbarg also stars, as does Mark Ryalnce, Chloë Sevigny, André Holland, Suspiria‘s legendary scream queen, Jessica Harper.

Bones And All makes its bow this September in Venice before hitting theaters in November. You can watch the first teaser trailer below, via Twitter: