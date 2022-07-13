WATCH: Tom Daley gets presented with top honor by Prince Charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack)

Olympic diver Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black enjoyed a day out at Britain’s Windsor Castle yesterday. The reason? Daley, 28, was picking up the OBE honor he was awarded by Queen Elizabeth in her honors list.

Twice a year, at New Year and to mark her birthday, the Queen designates hundreds of medals to UK citizens that have contributed to society in some way.

Daley was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ rights.

Because of her age and health, the Queen rarely gives the honors herself anymore. Instead, that duty tends to fall to her children (well, not Prince Andrew). Daley, in a black Dior suit and eye-catching shoes encrusted with bling, received his honor from Prince Charles.

In an Instagram posting, Daley said, “Today I received an OBE for services to diving, LGBT+ rights and charity 🏳️‍🌈 I’d be honoured to use this platform to work toward protections for all LGBT+ people around the commonwealth and beyond. (Also was talking all things knitting with HRH Prince of Wales 😂)”

Husband Dustin Lance Black also posted some images on Instagram and expressed his pride.

“So proud of you, @TomDaley. Loving you is the most magical adventure.”

Daley won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016. At the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, he defied expectations to win gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform, alongside diving partner Matty Lee.

Since coming out as gay, he has also not shied away from talking about his sexuality. He’s very aware that many countries in the world have harsh, anti-LGBTQ legislation and he’s used his platform to speak out about it.

In 2018, after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, he called on Commonwealth countries to drop their anti-LGBTQ laws.

After winning gold in Tokyo last year, he used the opportunity to dedicate his win to LGBTQ youth everywhere.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he said. “I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. That you can achieve anything and that there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here, ready to support you.”