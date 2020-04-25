WATCH: Trailer arrives for the bittersweet queer doc, ‘A Secret Love’

Get the tissues, people.

The trailer for the new Ryan Murphy-produced documentary, A Secret Love, has arrived. Yes, we’re already tearing up.

A Secret Love tells the story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a lesbian couple who have been together for almost 70 years. The documentary catches up with the women well into their 80s, as both their health begins to decline. With major decisions facing the pair, they recount the story of their love affair: how they met in the women’s professional baseball league (yes, the league from A League of their Own), their closeted years together, and their ultimate coming out.

As twilight sets in on the couple, Pat and Terry must decide how they want to spend their final days together, and confront the prejudices against same-sex couples in the world of assisted living.

Jason Blum (of Blumhouse fame) also produces and Chris Bolan directs. A Secret Love arrives on Netflix April 29.