WATCH: The trailer for the FX queer history series ‘Pride’ has arrived

Pride Month can’t get here fast enough.

Perhaps sensing the pent-up energy as a result of a pandemic, a victorious Presidential election and the appointment of several high-profile LGBTQ figures to prominent national offices, FX has graced us with the first trailer for the network’s new series Pride.

Pride will trace the history of LGBTQ culture and civil rights in the United States from the pre-Stonewall underground culture days to the Lavender Scare, to AIDS to the modern “culture war” movement. The series will run six episodes, each directed by a queer director including Tom Kalin, Andrew Ahn, Cheryl Dunye, Anthony Caronna, Alex Smith, Yance Ford and Ro Haber.

The show debuts on FX May 14, and will run two weeks…just in time to welcome June, and all the Pride festivities.

Here’s hoping most of them actually happen this year; get those vaccinations, people!