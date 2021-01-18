WATCH: Transfolk take on Trumpism in the new series ‘Trans in Trumpland’

The trans community still has a few things to say to Donald Trump, even if his term in office is almost over.

For four years the Trump administration did its best to erode transgender rights and stoke fear toward trans people, especially trans youth. Trans in Trumpland, the new series from producer Trace Lysette chronicles the lives of four trans people trying to contend with the administration’s anti-trans policies, ranging from life in grade school to the military. Featuring contributions from trans icons Chella Man and Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, the show examines issues of intersectionality with trans identity in a hostile landscape.

The show, directed by Tony Zosherafatain, debuts on Topic and VOD February 25. Have a look, and be ready to push back against oppression.