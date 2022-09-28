WATCH: The true story behind the homoerotic magazine that was “Victoria’s Secret for men”

At-home catalogue shopping was never sexier than the era of International Male.
Gays of a certain age will surely remember the mail-order clothing brand with advertorial “magazines” that were selling a whole lot more than underwear. Now the hilarious, heartfelt, and not-so-secretly-homoerotic history of the catalogue is being told in a colorful new documentary, All Man: The International Male Story.
Founded in the mid-’70s by entrepreneur Gene Burkard, International Male has been credited with forever changing the world of men’s fashion and the public perception of masculinity. Once sold with the tagline “Freedom for the man,” the magazine celebrated male beauty and emboldened its perusers to take comfort in looking fabulous.
And you know what? It worked! International Man became a bona fide hit. At its peak in the ’90s, it’s said that roughly three million copies of each quarterly issue were in circulation, with an annual revenue well over $100 million.
Though not explicitly gay, the publication was responsible for more than a few sexual awakenings. As All Man reveals, this was (somewhat) by design, as its staff was largely made up of women and gay men. In telling the story of this “band of outsiders,” the doc highlights how their work “changed the way men would look—at themselves, at each other, and how the world would look at them.”
Filmmakers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed have assembled an eclectic crew of talking heads, everyone from former magazine employees and models (including Madonna‘s ex, Tony Ward), to insightful celebrity commentators like style superstar Carson Kressley, musician Jake Shears, funny man Drew Droege, and designer Simon Doonan.
And though he passed in late 2020, All Man also features interviews with catalogue founder Gene Burkard, who’s rosy recollections of this “fairytale come true” give the doc a heaping dose of sweet nostalgia.
All Man: The International Male Story has been lighting up the film festival circuit ever since it premiered at Tribeca this past summer. If you’re lucky, it just might be coming to a fest near you. In the next week alone, it will play the Tallgrass Festival in Wichita, KS, Out At The Movies fest in Winston-Salem, NC, and the 35th Annual Out On Film fest in Atlanta, GA—all of which have streaming options for non-local audiences.
Later in October, the feature heads to the Seattle Queer Film Festival, with more screening dates yet to come, so stay tuned!
You can read more about All Man: The International Male Story here, and watch the official trailer below:
15 Comments
abfab
The Sears Catalogue was hotter. Realer (is that even a word)? men with hot hairy bodies for the most part in garments made for men (no clobbering-I’m just rambling here). Not nylon made for anorexic Euro Trash gym bunnies who have been waxed and shaved and put into onesies.
mateo
Sorry, but you ARE clobbering.
Paulie P
seriously have you ever seen an International Male catalogue…..? anorexic gym bunnies is an oxymoron.
those men were prime beef. when muscles were natural and beautiful .
SDR94103
hardly.
abfab
I have…my husband at the time, from Greece, had stacks of them. He coveted them. That was in the middle 80s. I just prefered the Sears Cat…IS THAT SO WRONG? My god, I’m bitter.
KyleMichelSullivan
I loved getting my IM catalogues, and the Undergear one. Beautiful men of all types. I still have some of them, and used a few of the models as images for characters in my books and screenplays. I even liked going to the store on Santa Monica, in WeHo, and bought a lot of things, back when I was still young and slim. Fond memories.
mateo
The guy at the left in the photo above looks an awful lot like David Knight, a Canadian model who was a perennial in the International Male catalogs, and who at one time in the ’90s was rumored to have gotten hitched to Jason Gould (Barbra’s son). I bought lots of stuff from International Male and their influence on current men’s fashion is unquestionable: just look at the plethora of Chinese companies (e.g., Shein) which push a lot of products geared towards men and which are very similar to those which IM used to sell. I do take issue with the whole “Victoria’s Secret for men” label, though. They sold tons of products, not JUST underwear.
middleagespread
Bought a few suits from IM back in the day along with countless pairs of espadrilles in every color. I loved those shoes so much!!!
linedrive
Oh wow. Yes, this catalog helped me know FOR SURE. And Undergear, which someone has already mentioned. I loved both and placed orders from them too. In fact, I’m certain I have old issues in a box somewhere. I couldn’t bear to throw them all out. I would love to catch this documentary at some point.
Fahd
Abercrombie & Fitch ripped off the IM idea, btw. And I agree that the analogy with Victoria’s Secret is not apropos.
Bromancer7
Brian Buzzini!!!
SDR94103
it was exciting.
baggins435
I was going through my storage unit and found a few of my old International Male catalogs from the ’90s. I seldom bought anything but underwear from them as I live in the Bible Belt and those clothes would have been a neon sign screaming “GAY”. Different times for sure. And the model top center was the first Playgirl model with an erection, IIRC, I mean, that’s what I heard…..
bachy
This doc should be good. I dunno, unlike a few of the other commenters I actually feel the “Victoria’s Secret for Men” descriptor is pretty accurate. Like VS, International Male sold what I think of as erotic fantasy clothing and accessories.
But please, some of the clothes were so over-the-top it made me laugh. I would imagine overweight 70 y/o alcoholic recluses feverishly purchasing The International Male Transparent Lace Jockstrap™ in all six colors.
GlobeTrotter
Picture me, 14 years old, stumbling on my much older, MARRIED cousin’s secret box of IM magazines carefully stashed away in an old closet in the boiler room in the basement. He thought it was safe from prying eyes, that is until a very curious and horny teenage boy came over to spend the summer and went rifling through all the stuff in the basement one hot and lonely summer afternoon. I couldn’t believe my eyes! My cousin is gay???
As I went through the magazines however, one model in particular stopped me dead in my tracks and completely BLEW my mind – BRIAN BUZZINI!!! Oh. My. Gaaawd!!! The things that guy did to my teenage hormones is beyond all attempts at description! I had him in every which way in my teenage fantasies, spilling buckets of “protein” in the process. Brian Buzzini is singularly responsible for sending my hormone production into overdrive, as well as for that one fateful summer of unbridled debauchery during my Grand European Boy Tour (interrailing) a few years later.
I’ve never been the same since…