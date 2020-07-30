WATCH: Two ‘Drag Race’ fan faves caught in a passionate lip lock

If you were worried the Drag Race empire didn’t have quite enough shows under RuPaul’s umbrella, rest assured. In addition to the recently-announced RuPaul’s Drag Race Holland, a new Las Vegas-based show called RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue will take a behind the scenes look at six former competing queens as they prep for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live stage show.

Of course, the live show has been on indefinite pause since the pandemic, but it’ll still be fun watching the queens as they werked hard getting it ready in late 2019.

The all-star cast includes: Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner); Asia O’Hara (Season 10); Derrick Berry (season eight and All Stars 5); Kameron Michaels (season 10); Naomi Smalls (season eight and All Stars 4); Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo (season 10 and 11).

In the preview, producers tease an especially intimate moment with Vanjie and Kameron, which you’ll see at the :08 mark:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres August 21 @ 8/7C on VH1.