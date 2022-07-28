WATCH: Two of the world’s strongest men try their hand at rhythmic gymnastics

The Commonwealth Games open tonight in Birmingham, UK. To help promote the games, organizers have released a few fun videos. One that caught our eye involved two of the world’s strongest men stepping out of their comfort zone.

Scotland’s Tom Stoltman is the most recent winner of the World’s Strongest Man contest. His brother, Luke, is also a strongman competitor and holds the title of Europe’s Strongest Man.

‘Dainty’ and ‘graceful’ are not two attributes you’d associate them with. However, they teamed up with athlete Mimi-Isabella Cesar to try their hand at rhythmic gymnastics.

You can see how they got along below. Of course, being from Scotland, the brothers were proud to wear their kilts… and nothing else.

The Commonwealth Games permits rainbow flags on podiums

The multi-sport Commonwealth Games takes place every four years and involves participants from members of the Commonwealth (former parts of the British Empire). Around 72 different countries and territories compete.

Although some parts of the Commonwealth, like the UK, Canada and Australia, have a good record on LGBTQ rights, some advocates are using the games to highlight the fact other countries have poor records in this area.

Gay sex remains illegal in 35 of the countries competing, including the likes of Jamaica, Ghana, and Kenya.

Olympic gold-medal winning diver Tom Daley is among those demanding things change.

“If I feel like that as a privileged man, I can’t imagine what day-to-day life is like for LGBT+ people around the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“LGBT+ athletes must be safe and feel comfortable being their authentic selves without fear of persecution or death.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation can be a shining example to other sporting organizations that sports really can be for everyone and with the pull power sports has.

“We can hopefully influence change to horrendous human rights laws that exist in so many countries around the world.”

In a gesture to highlight the issue, the Commonwealth Games will allow LGBTQ medallists to hold a rainbow flag on their awards podiums if they wish to do so.