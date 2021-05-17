WATCH: Um, what’s that Troye Sivan said about being a “raw dog bottom b*tch”?!

Well then! We certainly hope any discussion on this matter, even as a joke, is immediately paired with a serious talk about PrEP, HIV risk and overall sexual health.
That being said, we weren’t quite prepared for one of Australian pop star Troye Sivan‘s one-liners during his guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.
The singer popped in to offer his expert advice during a girl group singing challenge. Appearing with songwriter Leland, who co-wrote tracks like “Bloom” and “My! My! My!”, Sivan took a hard left as they reminisced about past inspiration.
“We’ve written songs about everything, from our youth…” begins Sivan.
“To flowers,” says Leland.
“To “getting f*cked hard n the as*hole like a pig-bottomed, bareback bottom, raw dog bottom b*tch”.
It’s not easy to make a drag queen clutch her pearls, but Sivan managed.
Now, here are 5 ways to get PrEP delivered to your doorstep.
Watch: