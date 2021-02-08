WATCH: This unaired Dan Levy SNL sketch about ‘Man Stain’ is a true gem

While this ultra-sensual Zillow ad from Dan Levy‘s Saturday Night Live debut was a true winner, here’s another must-see sketch featuring the Schitt’s Creek creator that was ultimately cut for time.

The skit skewers over-the-top “men’s” beauty marketing, advertising ‘Skin Ammo by Man Stain’ — a line of makeup products for guys who are “too masculine” to buy makeup. It’s likely referring to a very real and nearly-as-comical brand, “War Paint.”

“I’m sorry, what is Man Stain?” Levy asks.

“It levels up your mug for peak appearance performance,” responds the narrator.

“So it’s makeup,” Levy reasons.

“Nah dude, makeup is for girls.”

Watch: