WATCH: Vintage home workout vid goes viral for all the right reasons

Home workouts are all the rage these days.

Of course the genre is nothing new, and diving into the archives of sweaty home stuidos’ past is yielding some wonderfully retro entertainment to get the blood flowing.

Like this glorious video shared recently by the BBC.

“Time to don some tight clothing that doesn’t quite fit and limber up with the one and only Tony Britts!” they announced.

Pump. It. Up.

It’s day 4 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime! Time to don some tight clothing that doesn't quite fit and limber up with the one and only Tony Britts! pic.twitter.com/RD4rX1sCKI — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) April 2, 2020

Do you have a favorite vintage workout video? Now’s the time to dig it up!