Ivanka Trump’s Spotify playlists analyzed in viral video

It has completely slipped beneath our radar that Ivanka Trump has a blue-tick verified Spotify account. This means several of her playlists are public.

This information was brought to wider attention over the weekend thanks to a video that has gone viral on TikTok. Posted yesterday by @theneedletok, it looks at some of Ivanka’s music choices and asks followers to rate her taste.

It turns out that Ivanka has quite eclectic tastes in music. Most of the playlists have been curated by others and she simply follows them. However, she has curated several playlists herself. This includes a ‘Holiday Party’ playlist (‘Santa Tell Me’ by Arianna Grande, ‘Holiday’ by Vampire Weekend, ‘All I Want For Christmas…’ by Mariah Carey, among others), and a ‘Cocktails and Prep’ playlist.

We assume she’s talking about preparing for an evening out. Not Truvada.

This latter one mainly consists of Latin-tinged tracks, swing and Motown (‘Mack The Knife’ by Bobby Darin, ‘Donde Estas, Yolanda?’ by Pink Martini, and ‘Sir Duke’ by Stevie Wonder).

And then there’s her ‘Work’ playlists, which include ‘Walking to Work’ (‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ by The Clash, and, um … ‘Strange Fruit’ by Billie Holiday).

Ivanka’s ‘Work: Focus’ playlist includes the likes of The xx, Air and Moby.

For when energy levels must be flagging doing… well, whatever Ivanka does, her ‘Work: Boost’ playlist includes the likes of ‘Run The World (Girls)’ by Beyoncé, ‘Money On My Mind’ by Sam Smith’, and ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift.

The video has been viewed over half a million times on TikTok, and racked up further views after being shared on Twitter.

What’s Ivanka Trump jamming? 😳 pic.twitter.com/SZlPBO2VfM — certified melon boy (@theneedledrop) September 5, 2021

A couple of the playlists featured on the video appear to have now been deleted from Ivanka’s account, which included one for ‘(Very) Long Run’, which includes Grimes and hip hop act Dangerdoom.

Many expressed surprise at some of her choices.

“She knows post rock? 😳” queried one.

“How you listen to DOOM and you a conservative?” asked another.

“How can a person so evil have such good music taste?” typified the sentiment of many.

Others suggested the playlists were a public relations exercise.

“This is PR. Ivanka has never heard a single song in her life.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, others also picked over the choices.