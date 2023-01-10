WATCH: Wait, Matty Healy sucked his fan’s WHAT at his latest concert?!

The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy has been terrorizing audiences all throughout their tour, much to fans’ delight. He’s been eating raw meat on stage, getting frisky with himself during instrumental breaks, and even making out with fans mid-song.

The latest stop in his enthralling path saw him engaging the front row in an even more intimate way. What’s more intimate than making out on stage in front of thousands, you ask?

How about sucking a stranger’s thumb in front of thousands?:

matty healy just sucked my thumb goodnight pic.twitter.com/z81y4nUvd6 — kayleigh (@kayyculffx) January 8, 2023

Kayleigh, the fan in question, went on to confirm the worst — this moment came after he’d already eaten the raw meat that night.

A good dozen or so close-up angles of the moment are living on social media, each with every possible reaction you can think of attached to them.

The entire gamut of human emotion is contained within these replies:

He don’t got a single song where he needs to be doing all of this. — changbin and johhny stan (@Localchangbin) January 9, 2023

be ready for alot of unknown diseases — súsanna☾*⋆⎕ (taylor’s version) (@PARISAGAIN_) January 8, 2023

Girl I’m just gonna say it.. this is a win over the kisses — ken ▯ (@morphsincerity) January 9, 2023

Me when the homie got some Cheeto dust on his finger: pic.twitter.com/8bRL1k11io — thefiendbean (@GoodLuckBryan7) January 9, 2023

I still haven’t seen a single clip of Matty actually singing… Just meat eating and kissing… — kcd (@KCD2523) January 9, 2023

You gooooo thumbelina!!! — notNOTfrede (@mariahasmth4u) January 9, 2023

Should have been me — Velma Dinkley ‎⍟ (@velmas_glasses) January 9, 2023

shes never washing dat hand again pic.twitter.com/T67Zlg3kVw — T ⋆｡° (@DMTFridge) January 9, 2023

girl go to the hospital https://t.co/2MesFIl4k7 — etsun is 103% ❦ ♭ (@radiorapjenlisa) January 9, 2023

Eww! — Emily Sears (@emilysears) January 9, 2023

Thats so gross (i wish it was me) — ⎕ ⎕ (@mattyscunt) January 9, 2023

Okay, a lot of it was disgust, but some of the girls want it BAD bad.

And why not? It seems to be working out for Kayleigh just fine. She just got a dedicated spot on BBC Radio 1 for a breaking firsthand account of the whirlwind moment.

Greg James got to the bottom of things: