Image Credit: ‘Luther: Never Too Much,’ CNN Films

With a velvety voice that could give you goosebumps by hitting just the right note, Luther Vandross is responsible for some of the sexiest songs in modern pop music history.

But the sad reality is that the late, great soul and R&B singer-songwriter spent much of his life alone, waiting to find that special someone, someone worth singing about.

Though warm and gregarious on stage, Vandross kept his private life very private. It wasn’t until after his untimely passing in 2005, at 54, that folks began to talk more pointedly about the rumors surrounding his sexuality: Was he gay?

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In a 2006 investigative report from Out titled “The Secret Gay Life Of Luther Vandross,” his longtime friend Bruce Vilanch said the star told him he was “in the life,” and even alleged he was in a relationship with another man throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

Image Credit: ‘Luther: Never Too Much,’ CNN Films

Then in 2017, Vandross’s friend Patti LaBelle acknowledged he was, indeed, gay, but chose to stay closeted out of fear over how it could impact his career.

Her comments, in particular, sparked an outrage over “outing” someone against their will. Sure, Vandross had passed many years prior, but was it really Miss LaBelle’s place to speak on something he was intentionally keeping secret?

And therein lies the question: Is it possible to talk about the importance of Luther Vandross’s incredible career for the LGBTQ+ community—and, in particular, Black, queer men—while respecting the fact that he’s no longer here to speak for himself?

That is just one of the many angles explored in the upcoming documentary Luther: Never Too Much, which explores the breadth of the acclaimed singer’s unprecedented legacy and gives the hit-maker and culture-shifter his long-overdue flowers.

Related* Before becoming a legendary R&B king, Luther Vandross was a funky ‘Hot Butterfly’ To this day, Vandross’ version of “Hot Butterfly” remains an artifact from the career and the sound he explored before he became the centerpiece of soul that defined his career.

Taking its name from Vandross’ debut album and super-sexy breakthrough single, director Dawn Porter’s (John Lewis: Good Trouble) film recounts his incredible life story, as told by many of his closest friends, contemporaries, admirers, and scholars—including names like LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah Carey.

Never Too Much delves into the singer’s NYC upbringing, where he fell in love with music at a young age, his early days as a backup singer to stars like David Bowie & Bette Midler, his major solo artist breakthrough in the ’80s, the fatal car accident that nearly took his life, his lifelong struggles with weight, his emotional 2004 Grammy win for “Dance With My Father,” his tragic death, and the long tail of his influence on the music industry.

On top of all of that, Porter was very intentional in how she approached to topic of Vandross’ sexuality:

“On the one hand, nobody should be outed. On the other hand, don’t you just wish Luther could live in 2024? The world has really changed,” she told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “So, I feel comfortable respecting his choice but saying that that was a struggle. The conversation around his sexuality was always a conversation that he struggled with, just like he struggled with his weight and his lack of love.”

Luther: Never Too Much premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and will next receive a nationwide special engagement preview in theaters on October 30, before opening in select theaters on November 1.

Check out the documentary’s official trailer below: