WATCH: A young composer navigates AIDS in ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’

Based on the autobiographical one-man show that Larson wrote before Rent, tick, tick..BOOM! follows a young composer (Andrew Garfield) as he tries to make it in the New York theatre scene. As the years tick by, he struggles with personal woes and bears witness to the AIDS epidemic in devestating force, all the while working on a musical designed to change the face of theatre forever.

Andrew Garfield stars alongside queer actors Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, and MJ Rodriguez. Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, and Vanessa Hudgens also star.

tick, tick…BOOM! marks the directorial debut of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mind behind In The Heights and Hamilton. The movie arrives in theatres and on Netflix on November 19.