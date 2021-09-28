The way Ivanka tried to unsuccessfully elbow a meeting with Queen Elizabeth is peak Ivanka

In the least surprising news of the day, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, allegedly tried to weasel their way into private meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during a presidential visit, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Yet another excerpt of Grisham’s forthcoming book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, has been shared (seriously, at this point, it feels like the publishers have given away the entire book and it hasn’t even been released yet!) and in it she claims Donald Trump‘s daughter and son-in-law desperately wanted to tag along on the royal meeting… protocol be damned!

“I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

Unfortunately for the couple, there wasn’t enough room on the helicopter, and so Ivanka’s dreams of having a private sit-down with the Queen of England remain unfulfilled to this day.

But this isn’t Grisham’s only criticism of the discount-shoe-designer-and-real-estate heir-turned-White-House-senior-advisors.

Later in the book, she attacks the couple’s complete lack of government experience prior to landing their cushy jobs in the West Wing (ignoring the fact that she, herself, had no prior experience either) and reveals that Ivanka frequently invoked “my father” during staff meetings and was described as a “princess” by both White House staff and the first lady herself.

She also says Kushner was nicknamed “the Slim Reaper” because he would insert himself into other people’s projects and then, after making a complete mess of things, would blame them when nothing worked out.

“I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared,” Grisham writes. “She didn’t disagree with me.”

She also claims that Kushner acted as the twice-impeached one-term ex-president’s “real chief of staff” by the end of his administration and played a large role in much of Trump’s disastrous first televised address on the coronavirus pandemic that sent markets crashing down, plunged air travel into chaos, killed the job market, and decimated the economy.

And even after aaaaall that, Ivanka never got to have tea and crumpets with the Queen.

