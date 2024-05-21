Abraham Lincoln, but make him ripped!

For more than 80 years, a shirtless photo of Honest Abe has greeted federal courthouse visitors in Los Angeles. The statue, titled “The Young Lincoln,” offers a hunky depiction of the 16th president.

Standing shirtless with washboard abs, Abe has an innocent, melancholy look on his face… which also looks better than the original. “Young Lincoln” features high cheekbones and slicked back hair. The real version’s features are much sharper, with an unkempt mop and beard.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

While presidents are typically viewed more favorably in the rear-view mirror, this is ridiculous! Lincoln is already credited as one of our greatest presidents, due to his role in ending the Civil War. He doesn’t need to be hot, too!

There is story behind the work of art, which has gone viral before. At the behest of a friend, a local art student named James Lee Hansen entered a contest for public art in the 1939, according to the Washington Post. Despite a lack of experience, he won!

Hansen earned a commission of $7,200 (roughly $130,000 today) and spent the next year carving the Lincoln statue out of limestone. It stands at 8 feet tall.

On the brink of poverty, Hansen bought a car with a share of his winnings… and then immediately crashed it. But thankfully, the accident wasn’t a harbinger of things to come. He finished the sculpture on time, though everybody wasn’t pleased. Critics wondered why Hansen felt the need to sculpt Lincoln shirtless.

In response, Hansen said he stripped Lincoln because… people look better that way!

“Well, from a sculpturing standpoint, it’s better to show the body without any clothes. That’s why I left ’em off,” he said in 1941.

Almost a century later, the masses agree. Geniuses are eventually recognized for their ingenuity, though it can sometimes take decades!

whoever made this wanted him so bad https://t.co/1DUKM9J8fm — paul | iwtv spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 20, 2024

Okay if nobody else is gonna say it, I will:

Twinkoln https://t.co/H0BbrPYKPr — flargo (@sorkincel) May 20, 2024

Four score and 8 inches ago — Raven Alexis, Pheldonimous Griff (@daemonite) May 20, 2024

Okay Mary Todd, I see you! https://t.co/w0NvlZDz07 — Daniel (@GayRoommateProb) May 21, 2024

That's a terrible example, this is the horniest statue I've ever seen — Heterodox Progressivism (@HProggy) May 21, 2024

Hot Lincoln — Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) May 19, 2024

There’s been renewed interest in Hunky Honest Abe for the last several years, dating back to when screenwriter Zach Stentz first noticed the studly statue.

While we don’t know how Hansen identified, he clearly appreciated a chiseled bod and innocent glare. Lincoln’s eyes are downcast, as if he’s in thought. (He did have a lot to think about, after all. There was a whole Civil War going on.)

“Young Lincoln,” though a bit risqué, is still more tasteful than most statues we write about. Last fall, we covered a Palm Springs AIDS Memorial that looks like a gaping, well, you know…

There are concerns being raised about an AIDS memorial planned for downtown Palm Springs. @JakeKESQ has more on the controversy and possible changes in response to those concerns

https://t.co/E7sNuqaaWR — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 16, 2023

We also don’t see everything that Abe is offering, unlike the viral portrayal of Hercules and Diomedes on Amazon.

But when we look closely at the slender, limestone figure, we do see something else. Gavin Newsom… that you?

this is gavin newsom https://t.co/ZpFuDkJh7m — erin (@ratsnotagain) May 19, 2024

As a politician, being compared to Lincoln is always a compliment. But that’s never been more of the case than now!

Don't forget to share: