Where’s Melania?

That’s the question everyone’s been asking since her husband, Donald, who turned 78 last month, announced his latest bid for the White House back in November 2022.

The ex-FLOTUS has been MIA on the campaign trail. She’s also only given a total of, checks notes, one interview over a year ago, and she’s hardly made any public appearances.

But we now have the answer to the burning question.

Evidently, she’s been hiding atop Trump Tower typing away at her memoirs, which she’s preparing to release in just a few short weeks.

“May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me,” Mrs. Trump posted on Instagram yesterday, along with a link on where to pre-order the memoir.

According to the pre-order website, the book, simply titled “Melania,” tells “the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”

“The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life. Melania includes stories and images never before shared with the public.”

Three different editions are being released: a $40 standard edition, a $75 signed edition, and a $150 signed collector’s edition that also comes with bonus photos and a digital collectible.

The book drops September 24 via Skyhorse Publishing, which has also released books by far-right MAGA cult members like Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who’s currently running in the 2024 presidential election as an Independent.

Melania’s husband, Donald, 78, announced yesterday that he’s also releasing a book!

“Save America” drops September 3 from Winning Team Publishing and will feature photos of “iconic moments” from his single term as president, as well as detail his vision for a second term. That book is available for pre-order at $99. Signed copies are priced at $499.

(Fun fact: If he were to win a second term, he would be 82 years old by the end of his tenure. He is currently the oldest presidential nominee in American history.)

Also coming in September is Heritage Foundation president and Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts’ new book “Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America,” with a foreward by none other than Mr. Trump’s #2 pick J.D. Vance.

That book has caused a serious headache for the 78-year-old convicted ex-president’s campaign as he’s been doing everything he can to distance himself from Project 2025, the 922-page, extreme right-wing manifesto being pushed by the Heritage Foundation.

The initiative wants to do all sorts of terrifying things, including strip away legal protections for queer people, eradicate funding for DEI programs, eliminate healthcare for trans people, expel people living with HIV from the military, end the State Department’s LGBTQ+ equality initiatives overseas, privilege religion over civil laws and rights, outlaw porn, and on, and on, and on.

According to Navigator Research, Project 2025 is deeply, deeply unpopular. As public awareness around it grows, so does its disapproval ratings:

Project 2025 has seen a significant increase in both awareness and unfavorability since our last survey in June. 54 percent of Americans report being familiar with Project 2025, up 25 points since our last survey in late June. Among those familiar with the Project 2025, just 11 percent view it favorably, while 43 percent view it unfavorably, a 24 point increase in its unfavorable rating since last month.

Coincidentally, Vance has also proven to be deeply, deeply unpopular since stepping onto the national stage at last week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In addition to garnering negative headlines for his bad jokes about Diet Mountain Dew being racist and growing online rumors about how he once had sex with a couch, polls conducted after last week’s convention found him to be the least-liked non-incumbent VP nominee since at least 1980.

Vance can't even be Palin for Trump. pic.twitter.com/FJscyZcsSY — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) July 26, 2024

Earlier this week, it was reported that the GOP has been freaking out over whether Trump, who was born in 1946, just nine months after the end of WWII, made a mistake in picking Vance as his running mate.

“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta shared on Twitter.

Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter.https://t.co/MskTPjvVSS — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 22, 2024

Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, however, swears that there are absolutely no plans to remove Vance from the ticket and that Trump, who will be 80 in two years, is, in fact, very pleased with him.

“President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House,” he told Newsweek earlier in the week.

As for Melania, she still seems to be keeping her distance from her almost-80-year-old husband’s campaign. She skipped the first three nights of last week’s convention, only appearing the final night to smile and wave to the cameras before taking her seat in the audience.