When you’re getting your rocks off, are you taking your socks off? Or do you prefer you and your partner to be naked from head to toe?

There’s no quorum in Reddit’s r/AskGayMen forum, where some commenters say they like sock sex and others want those feet bare.

In a different forum—a 2014 interview with HipHollywood—Kevin Hart said he keeps his socks on during the act. “I do because I got two ugly toes,” he said. “I’m very honest about it, though.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED

NORMALIZE WEARING SOCKS TO BED — Maxx Danziger (@MaxxSIO) February 16, 2020

And in 2017, Kate Winslet revealed on The Graham Norton Show that Idris Elba asked her to keep her socks on for a sex scene in The Mountain Between Us because he has a “a foot thing.” Namely, he “loves feet.”

Then there’s the belief that couples are more likely to achieve orgasm when they’re wearing socks, which dates back to a 2005 study by researcher Professor Gert Holstege. In that study of 13 heterosexual couples, 80 percent of the duos achieved orgasm while wearing socks, while only 50 percent crossed the finish line barefoot.

But don’t take that study as gospel. “The sample size was very small and limited,” sex therapist Dr. Donna Oriowo explained to Inverse in 2022. “Studies replicating that one would need to be conducted to make the inferences we are currently making.”

Thinking of @crybabyao3 who said any picture of a guy in basic crew socks is giving Steve pic.twitter.com/LahoYUC9iO — tay (@steddiemode) January 16, 2023

All of that said, everyone’s experiences and comfort needs are valid, sex and relationship expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly told Inverse. “If you find it easier to have an orgasm when you’re wearing socks, do that,” she added.

Anyway, here are Reddit users’ thoughts on the toe-curling topic:

Yay —socks rock!

via GIPHY

“Not a fan of, like, plain short socks, but some good-looking, higher athletic socks can look good, especially with a jockstrap to have it be kind of an outfit. I will also accept wearing my shin-high heavy leather industrial goth boots.”

“I got weird toes, man. I’m keeping ’em on.”

“It’s great during the winter. To me, cold feet are a turnoff when having sex.”

“Actually, I love to see a dude in nothing but a pair of black ankle socks.”

“Most feet are abused and ugly, so you can keep them on. I keep them on because my feet are like ice cubes.”

“Socks turn me on. Feet freak me out.”

“I love it. I love to be f*cked by a guy wearing nothing but white athletic socks. Hell yea!”

Nay—socks suck!

via GIPHY

“It’s so unattractive. Be completely naked for goodness’ sake!”

“Total turn-off. How are we supposed to have gay sex if you keep your socks on?”

“Yeah, if the socks are on, it’s no homo.”

“I like both but prefer bare feet during sex due to my foot fetish. Has to play a part for me.”

“Socks come off because when I’m f*cking someone, with them on the bed on their back, me standing, and their legs are my shoulders, I’ll slip backwards with socks on.”

“Me and my husband only have sex being naked, and I love it like that.”

“I find it a little weird not to be totally naked, and I also think feet are sexy.”

“I have a strong foot fetish, so sex with socks is not happening.”

Don't forget to share: