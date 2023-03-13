Weatherman daddy Sam Champion is raising temperatures with his sizzling shirtless selfies

credit: Instagram

Sam Champion wants to make sure your last days of winter are a real scorcher!

While the Good Morning America meteorologist spends his morning forecasting the weather for viewers, it’s obvious he puts in some serious time the rest of the day in the gym.

The 61-year-old silver fox is no stranger to showing off his fitness gains as he routinely posts shots of his shirtless pecs, biceps and abs at his NYC and Miami homes with hunky husband Rubem Robierb.

A few days ago, Champion’s GMA co-host Robin Roberts took a break from reporting the news to commend his muscular physique.

“Share with us your workout plan, Sam, because it is working for you,” Roberts said, according to the US Sun.

Her humorous exchange appeared to have caught Champion off guard as he began to cackle and replied, “That’s what friends are for. That’s what friends are for right there. Have a friend who’ll tell you ‘yes, you’re looking better’.” Better than ever!

Jokes aside, Champion’s fitness level is nothing to laugh at and is a testament to his dedication to staying healthy and sexy AF. He’s also a serious plant daddy with a heck of a green thumb!

Last year, he also really upped his workout routine by partaking in the rigorous training required to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Champion was a contestant in season 31 and was partnered with longtime pro Cheryl Burke.

Take a peep of Sam and Cheryl’s moves:

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t make it to the end as they were eliminated in the fourth round.

No worries, Champion made a solid effort and still has his fabulous day job, sexy husband and that enviable zaddy bod!

Regardless of the weather is in your neck of the woods, let Champion’s thirst traps get you feeling all hot & bothered: