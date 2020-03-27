The Weekend Binge: Living the -very- high life in New York

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Blaze: High Maintenance

High Maintenance represents one of the great success stories of the digital age. The series centers on a weed deliveryman known only as “The Guy,” as he sprints around New York City delivering his product to customers. Each episode focuses on The Guy interacting with new characters going through some sort of crisis. That extends to a number of LGBTQ characters who rely on The Guy for their supply…and maybe just a bit of talk therapy. High Maintenence started as web series on YouTube before landing on HBO; you can still find the early episodes floating on the web. The cable era, of course, lends itself to higher production value and technical polish. Either way, how delightful to experience New York during lockdown, and with a bit of human comedy to boot.

Streams on HBO, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon, & Hulu.