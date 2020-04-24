The Weekend Binge: A nail-biting whodunnit with a bisexual twist

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Gripping: The Staircase

This documentary series began shooting in 2001 and didn’t finish until 2018. In that time, it became one of the most acclaimed–and hotly debated–docuseries ever. The Staircase chronicles the case of Michael Peterson, a successful author accused of murder. Peterson claims he found his wife Kathleen laying in a pool of blood at the bottom of their stairs. Did she have an accident Was she murdered? If so, did Michael kill her to conceal his affairs with other men?

The Staircase takes one bizarre twist after the next. Eerie coincidences, police misconduct, shoddy lawyering, family members turning on each other, and a judge in way over his head all play a role in the ongoing saga of Michael Peterson (who, for the record, maintains his innocence). Only in the final episode do certain elements come into focus, which might just fuel further debate. Much like Making a Murderer and Tiger King, we just can’t look away.

Streams on Netflix and iTunes.