This weekend, may we suggest you ‘Make the Yuletide Gay?’

Welcome to Screen Gems, our weekend dive into queer and queer-adjacent titles of the past that deserve a watch or a rewatch.

The Christmas Surprise: Make the Yuletide Gay

Give mad props to Rob Williams, the writer-director who, long before the current flurry of queer-themed holiday films, began to infuse the Christmas season with a hearty dose of gayness. Last week we recommended his ode to Christmas love, Shared Rooms. This week we offer up his earlier holiday outing, Make the Yuletide Gay.

The film follows Olaf (Keith Jordan), a college boy out and proud at school, but still in the closet at home. As Olaf tries to survive the holidays with his kooky family, his pining boyfriend Nathan (Adamo Ruggerio) decides to crash the party. Hijinks ensue, of course, as Olaf tries to keep their relationship a secret amid nosy friends, prying relatives and the general holiday hoopla.

A fine supporting cast helps buoy Make the Yuletide Gay, with actors Alison Arngrim (of Little House on the Prarie), Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks) and Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation) all showing up game for the show. Jordan and Ruggerio also have a natural everyman quality to them, that make them relatable in the leads. Far from groundbreaking, but very sincere, Make the Yuletide Gay is a warm & fuzzy way to celebrate the magic of the holiday season, and remember that all of us deserve a fairytale holiday romance.

Streams on Dekkoo, Amazon & iTunes.