This weekend, meet the world’s youngest sex therapist

The Uproarious: Sex Education

Asa Butterfield and the ever-awesome Gillian Anderson lead this Netflix comedy about the son of a famous sex therapist…who sort of becomes the default sex therapist for his private high school. Butterfield plays Otis, said teen, as a man so overwhelmed by sex he doesn’t really stop to explore his own sexuality. That becomes more and more difficult as he begins to feel an attraction to Ola (Patricia Allison), a beautiful young woman in his class.

Sex Education makes fun of high school sex comedies with its own frankness, as well as its constant satire of the public’s sexual ignorance. (Season 2 sees an outbreak of “airborne chlamydia,” sending parents into a panic). The show also benefits from a storyline involving Otis’ best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), a gay Nigerian immigrant struggling to reconcile his queerness with his family and culture. Neurotic and sexually frank as its main character, Sex Education plays like an anathema to the work of John Hughes…or possibly the show he was never bold enough to make.

Streams on Netflix.