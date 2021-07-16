This weekend, Tim Gunn is back and he’s ready to slay

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every week, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.

The Couture: Making the Cut

Style icons Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn re-team in this Amazon series, which, by no small coincidence, also happens to include fashion, designers, runways, projects and a cash prize. Making The Cut follows a group of 10 aspiring fashionistas overseen by Gunn and Klum. Unlike another lauded reality competition which also starred the pair–and which shall remain nameless–the stakes for Making the Cut are much larger: winners of the show get their own brand label on Amazon plus a cool $1 million. Moreover, the deep pockets of Jeff Bezos add a considerable amount of production value to the show, as Klum, Gunn & co. jet set around the world to one exotic location after the next.

Apart from the glitz, glamour and opportunity for some very talented queer artists to shine, we love Making the Cut for the classiness of Gunn and Klum, whose real friendship radiates every time they appear on screen together. This show does not want to be typical reality TV–full of bitching, backstabbing and nincompoopery, wherein the real competition lies in seeing how far each character can lower the dignity bar. Making the Cut elevates its competitors, rewarding them for cleverness, innovation and outright talent. With the new season set to debut July 16, we think it a good opportunity to kick back, relax, and watch the glitter on the catwalk. Doing so while wearing one of Tim Gunn’s signature skinny suits remains strictly optional.

Streams on Amazon.