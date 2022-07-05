‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube channel deleted days after show’s ending

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end on June 17, after running for 13 seasons. Someone involved with the production has wasted no time deleting its social media accounts, website, and deleting its YouTube channel, which hosted hours of old clips.

The website for Wendy Williams Productions has also vanished.

Williams herself was absent during the final season of the show, which used guest hosts for several months. The final episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who will be moving on to presenting her own show, ‘Sherri’, later this year.

There have been no clear reasons given for Williams’ absence from the show, although she has spoken herself of experiencing some health problems. She has not appeared on set in almost a year.

In March of this year, she was placed under a financial guardianship and claimed misconduct by Wells Fargo.

According to The Sun, after the final episode of the show aired, Williams and her manager Will Selby went to the set to claim certain pieces of memorabilia, including her iconic purple chair.

“We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy let’s go get your stuff,” Selby said.

“I thought ‘Why should it stay there- so people can sell it on eBay?’ There were some things I felt were iconic.”

Williams gave a rambling interview to TMZ in May in which she said she was looking to secure a deal for a new podcast.

The Wendy Williams Show was produced by the Debmar-Mercury production company.

In May, the company’s co-presidents, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, told Variety they’d be happy to work with Williams again.

“Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show,” said Marcus. “We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”

Online, fans have reacted with shock to news of the Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel vanishing.

the wendy williams show’s youtube page has been deleted pic.twitter.com/WgGTHDlSpB — 💘 (@DISC0D0WN) July 4, 2022

why are they trying to erase everything from that show???? that’s horrible — sam 🅱 (@iDunDoDrugsss) July 4, 2022

I’m calling on the United States Congress to mount a full-scale inquiry into the deletion of The Wendy Williams Show YouTube page. — Alex Naser-Hall (@anaserhall) July 4, 2022

It actually saddens me that they deleted the channel & removed ALL Wendy Williams Show account videos, from YouTube. Some of my favorite interviews were on there 🙄😤 — hmm.. (@ItsKedaLove) July 5, 2022

The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

Canceling wendy williams show is a thing but to remove all her episodes and delete the show’s channel from youtube is a whole ‘nother thing!!!! i’m so angry rn — TRANSylvania (@ThattDesperado) July 5, 2022