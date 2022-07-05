‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube channel deleted days after show’s ending

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end on June 17, after running for 13 seasons. Someone involved with the production has wasted no time deleting its social media accounts, website, and deleting its YouTube channel, which hosted hours of old clips.
The website for Wendy Williams Productions has also vanished.
Williams herself was absent during the final season of the show, which used guest hosts for several months. The final episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who will be moving on to presenting her own show, ‘Sherri’, later this year.
There have been no clear reasons given for Williams’ absence from the show, although she has spoken herself of experiencing some health problems. She has not appeared on set in almost a year.
In March of this year, she was placed under a financial guardianship and claimed misconduct by Wells Fargo.
According to The Sun, after the final episode of the show aired, Williams and her manager Will Selby went to the set to claim certain pieces of memorabilia, including her iconic purple chair.
“We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy let’s go get your stuff,” Selby said.
“I thought ‘Why should it stay there- so people can sell it on eBay?’ There were some things I felt were iconic.”
Williams gave a rambling interview to TMZ in May in which she said she was looking to secure a deal for a new podcast.
The Wendy Williams Show was produced by the Debmar-Mercury production company.
In May, the company’s co-presidents, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, told Variety they’d be happy to work with Williams again.
“Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show,” said Marcus. “We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”
Online, fans have reacted with shock to news of the Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel vanishing.
the wendy williams show’s youtube page has been deleted pic.twitter.com/WgGTHDlSpB
— 💘 (@DISC0D0WN) July 4, 2022
why are they trying to erase everything from that show???? that’s horrible
— sam 🅱 (@iDunDoDrugsss) July 4, 2022
I’m calling on the United States Congress to mount a full-scale inquiry into the deletion of The Wendy Williams Show YouTube page.
— Alex Naser-Hall (@anaserhall) July 4, 2022
It actually saddens me that they deleted the channel & removed ALL Wendy Williams Show account videos, from YouTube. Some of my favorite interviews were on there 🙄😤
— hmm.. (@ItsKedaLove) July 5, 2022
The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles.
— Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022
Canceling wendy williams show is a thing but to remove all her episodes and delete the show’s channel from youtube is a whole ‘nother thing!!!! i’m so angry rn
— TRANSylvania (@ThattDesperado) July 5, 2022
This is so sad
— 👁👄👁 (@BlewBanisters) July 4, 2022
2 Comments
UncleFloppy
I hope Shepherd’s show fails. She is a Deadbeat Mom who agreed to adopt a child she and her husband were planning on having with his sperm and a donor egg and gestational surrogate. After the child was conceived she filed for divorce and tried to weasel out of claiming any responsibility for the child saying that it wasn’t her biological child and that she had no responsibility to raise the child (or to pay child support). The judge forced her to pay child support until the child becomes adult since the child was only conceived because Shepherd stated that she was willing to adopt and raise the child before filing for divorce. The child is currently being raised by Shepherd’s ex-husband and Shepherd has never even met the child.
Me2
Unfortunately, the production company owns the show including the YouTube channel. Once the dust settles, they may put the page up again. But my assumption is, right now, everyone involved wants to move on as quickly as possible.