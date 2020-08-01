Were you in West Hollywood in the 80s and 90s? The producers of ‘Studio One Forever’ need you!

The producers of the forthcoming documentary Studio One Forever have launched an international search for patrons of the historic West Hollywood venue.

Studio One Forever traces the history of the famed, long-standing West Hollywood nightclub Studio One and The Backlot. Now the creative minds behind the film need help from the public to finish the story.

“Did you attend Studio One and/or The Backlot between 1974-1993?” the producers ask in a statement sent to Queerty. “We are looking for self-tape testimonials to be considered for inclusion in the closing credits sequence. Several submissions may be invited to film an interview in Los Angeles to tell your story for the film.”

The filmmakers have requested a brief 1-3 minute video of visitors telling their story. It can include any anecdote that makes Studio One/Backlot experience forever etched in the memory. For patrons who attended during the 80’s/90’s and have someone who passed from AIDS they would like to memorialize, please feel free to include that memory in the video. Also, if COVID-19 has brought back any memories from that era, the producers have asked that interviewees share those thoughts.

The producers have further asked that potential interviewees please shoot their video horizontally, not vertically. Potential interviewees can upload videos via WeTransfer to: [email protected] The deadline for submissions is August 25, 2020.

Studio one and The Backlot were staples of West Hollywood nightlife beginning in the 1970s until the demolition of the building in the 2010s. The new film will feature interviews with Bruce Vilanch , former West Hollywood Mayor John Duran , film historian David Del Valle, Melissa Rivers, and more.

Studio One Forever has a slated release date of October 2020.