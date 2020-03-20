West Hollywood Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

The mayor of West Hollywood, John D’Amico, has tested positive for COVID-19.

D’Amico did not attend a City Council meeting on Monday due to feeling ill, and informed City Manager Paul Arevalo that he’d tested positive, reports WeHoVille.

Arevalo then informed all staff members to leave work and shut city buildings to the public and all non-essential staff. A full sterilization of facilities will happen soon.

“The mayor is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives,” said the city’s announcement. “[D’Amico] is home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico. To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at this time.”

D’Amico, 57, is openly gay and HIV positive. World health organizations warn that people over the age of 60 may have an increased risk of severe coronavirus infection. While HIV positive people have to be more vigilant about their overall health, there is no evidence that HIV+ folks on antiretroviral therapy have greater risk of COVID-19.

West Hollywood and Long Beach now have the most confirmed COVID-19 infections of any Los Angeles County city or neighborhood by capita, with 12 cases in each area as of Thursday.

California has now issued a statewide ‘safer at home’ mandate, shutting down nonessential businesses and requiring all residents to remain in their homes unless necessary. An exception is outdoor exercise, so long as you stay six feet away from other people.