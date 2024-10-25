Image Credit: Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

When I was a field organizer for President Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012, our leadership frequently discussed our role in constructing the “Obama Coalition.”

This strategic blend of demographics was pivotal to our chances of beating Mitt Romney.



At a national level, the coalition eyed various scenarios — casually referred to as “electoral math” — that pointed toward victory. The primary aim was to build this coalition and ensure our voters turned out on Election Day.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *



The campaign monitored every trend that might affect its electoral math. When something appeared to gain traction, the White House responded quickly. And this isn’t hyperbole.



On June 7, 2012, a pair of Hispanic activists staged a hunger strike in a Denver campaign office, urging President Obama to prioritize the DREAM Act, legislation that would have granted a path to citizenship for immigrants brought to America as children. The bill had languished in the Republican-controlled Senate despite passing in the Democratic House.

Denver was no accident; Colorado was a crucial swing state.

Just eight days after the occupation began, President Obama spoke from the Rose Garden, saying that “individuals who do not present a risk to national security or public safety [would] be able to request temporary relief from deportation proceedings and apply for work authorization.”

This decisive action resonated deeply with voters concerned about immigration. When the votes were counted, Obama captured the Hispanic vote by a remarkable 71 to 27 percent — and an even more impressive 75 to 23 percent in Colorado. (This marked the Democrats’ best performance with this demographic since 72 percent voted Bill Clinton in 1996.)

A dozen years and three election cycles later, Vice President Kamala Harris is racing to build her own coalition — a “Koalition,” if you will.

Like any astute politician, she is acutely aware of the demographics she must engage to support her electoral strategy. While she excels in discussing women’s issues, her outreach also extends to gun owners, LGBTQ+ communities, and corporate leaders — all while refusing to indulge racists who demand to see her “Black card.”

So, when politicians got panicky about reports that Black men were deserting the Vice President, I wasn’t surprised that she remained steady. In fact, I was impressed by her response.



Without solid data to substantiate these claims — and amid suggestions that misinformation might be targeting Black men — Harris could have dismissed the rumors as mere distractions. Instead, she opted to unveil policy proposals addressing the unique challenges Black men face.

Her initiatives include:

One million loans that are fully forgivable to Black entrepreneurs and others to start businesses. Education, training, and mentorship programs that help Black men land good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to becoming teachers. Regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so Black investors are protected. A National Health Equity Initiative for Black Men that addresses sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer, and other health challenges disproportionately impacting them. Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in this new industry.

In a flight of hyperbole, Harris’ campaign describes her proposals as “path-breaking.”

Still, it is a start, and that matters.

Historically, during even Obama’s presidency, the Black vote has been taken for granted. Politicians have hesitated to confront issues directly impacting the lives of Black citizens, instead favoring legislation that benefits the broader population while disproportionately aiding Black communities, like the Affordable Care Act.

That worked then, but we want and deserve more.

Like any demographic, Black Americans have specific issues that warrant specific solutions. What distinguishes Harris is her pragmatic approach over ideological zealotry.

Power is the ability to change the rules. When our community is demanding something, decision makers have to be nervous about disappointing us. Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, says this is the best way to examine all politicians, regardless of their identities. Not as people we vote for because we like them, but as decision-makers who respond to the demands of constituents.

During a conversation at the Native Son Black Gay Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. last week, Robinson said, “Power is the ability to change the rules. When our community is demanding something, decision-makers have to be nervous about disappointing us.” In this way, we have leverage.

This week, we have seen a politician responding to community power, and in a democracy, our vote is not merely a right; it is our power, leverage, and voice.

Kamala Harris opened the door.



Black men should step through it and keep demanding more.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.