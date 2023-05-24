What do all these new ‘Heartstopper’ images reveal about season 2?

Get ready to swoon: With the second season of Heartstopper just a little over two months away, Netflix has unveiled the first official images from the new batch of episodes dropping August 4.
Based on the beloved YA graphic novel series from Alice Oseman, the teen romance became an international sensation when it premiered last spring. The first season followed the meet-cute and blossoming relationship between the recently outed Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).
Leaving things on a hopeful note, fans have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter of Charlie and Nick’s story—how will their lives change now that they’re open about their feelings for one another?
And that’s to say nothing about their friends and fellow students at Truham Grammar School and Higgs Girls School. Will Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) realize they might be more than friends? And what’s next for girlfriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell)?
All will be revealed August 4. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the new Heartstopper images and see if we can figure out what’s in store for season two!
Charlie and Nick in Paris
Look at these two happy cuties! We’ve known for a while now that Heartstopper‘s second season—adapted from the third and fourth installments of Oseman’s comics—would include a trip to France, so it’s exciting to see Charlie and Nick looking all loved up in the City Of Love. And, sure, just because they’re holding a map of Paris doesn’t mean they’re actually in the city in this photo, but take a closer look at the background… Voilà! It’s a woman in a beret! Definitive proof that they must be in Paris!
Tao and Elle at the movies
Is this it? Are Tao and Elle finally on a date? It’s hard to say because friends go to the movies together, too, but let’s examine further. First of all, that theater looks gorgeous—what is that, a movie theater love seat? If this is how all British theaters look, then America is slacking! Anyway, the BFFs sure look comfortable and happy next to each other, but the individual drinks and snacks doesn’t exactly scream “date.” But, hey, maybe they were just really hungry—that’s an awful lot of popcorn and nachos!
Tara and Darcy get close
Oh how we love Tara and Darcy. They may not be Heartstopper‘s marquee stars, but their relationship is just as sweet. (We can’t listen to CHVRCHES’ “Clearest Blue” without thinking of them and tearing up.) The official season two synopsis says the couple will “face unforeseen challenges” this time around, and Darcy certainly looks a little blue here. Thankfully, she’s got Tara very nearby to cheer her up. Also, we weren’t positive if that was the Parisian skyline behind them, but Tara’s ‘I LOVE PARIS’ sweatshirt seems to confirm that.
Isaac hits the books
If there’s one character that got the short shrift in Heartstopper‘s first season, it was Tobie Donovan’s Isaac Henderson, the quiet but sweet and loyal friend to Nick, Tao, and Elle. While all of his friends started falling in love, Isaac was sort of left to float around the periphery, so we’re thinking this image means he’ll finally get a storyline of his own. But why the book store? Why all the books? We can’t quite make out all of the titles and authors on the book spines, but we have a hunch that might not matter to Isaac either—maybe he’s at the store not for some light reading, but because he’s infatuated with someone who works there!
Nick looks hopeful
As far as promotional images go, this one’s probably the most opaque of the lot—there’s not much that can be discerned from Nick’s hopeful expression aside from the fact that Nick…. is… hopeful? Well, we’re sure happy to see him in a good mood! Also, we can’t help but think: Considering how much Kit Connor has bulked up between seasons, how is the wardrobe department going to handle dressing him so that he doesn’t look like The Incredible Hulk next to the rest of the high school students?
Charlie heads to class
And, lastly, we’ve got another solo shot that, at first glance, doesn’t reveal all that much about season two. It’s just Charlie walking down the hallway at Truham Grammar School For Boys, presumably on his way to class. But there’s one detail that really stands out: Notice how confident Charlie looks? How he’s walking upright, grinning, with his head held high? At the beginning of the first season, Charlie rarely carried himself like this at school—he was meek and a little shy. We think his relationship with Nick is giving him the boost of confidence he’s long needed.