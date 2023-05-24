What do all these new ‘Heartstopper’ images reveal about season 2?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Get ready to swoon: With the second season of Heartstopper just a little over two months away, Netflix has unveiled the first official images from the new batch of episodes dropping August 4.

Based on the beloved YA graphic novel series from Alice Oseman, the teen romance became an international sensation when it premiered last spring. The first season followed the meet-cute and blossoming relationship between the recently outed Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Leaving things on a hopeful note, fans have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter of Charlie and Nick’s story—how will their lives change now that they’re open about their feelings for one another?

And that’s to say nothing about their friends and fellow students at Truham Grammar School and Higgs Girls School. Will Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) realize they might be more than friends? And what’s next for girlfriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell)?

All will be revealed August 4. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the new Heartstopper images and see if we can figure out what’s in store for season two!