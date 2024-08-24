The same gay teen who dreads the school gym can grow up to become a gay adult who frequents a fitness gym—whether it’s to attain a certain physique, log some cardio, or cruise for hookups. (Sometimes those assignations go only as far as the locker room, as one WeHo Crunch location bemoaned.)

And for all the hetero dudebros you might encounter while doing your reps, American fitness culture “has always been bound up with gay identity, and today’s gyms, from CrossFit to Curves, would be unrecognizable without it,” as Natalia Mehlman Petrzela wrote in a 2018 Slate essay.

“In the pre–Stonewall Era, sex-segregated fitness clubs could be spaces of sexual and social discovery for LGBTQ people prohibited from openly socializing elsewhere.”

As Petrzela wrote—and as Mark Harris pointed out in a recent New York Times Style Magazine essay—the line between gym and gay nightclub can get pretty blurry.

“If you’re a gay man, there’s a good chance … that you will end up, sooner or later, sweating in a large space with a lot of other gay men and loud music and way too many mirrors, hoping it doesn’t end in embarrassment,” Harris wrote. “It might be a dance club or a workout room; it almost doesn’t matter.”

In fact, as Petrzela noted, it was gay nightlife promoter John Blair who opened a gym called Body Center in Los Angeles in the 1970s. “It was L.A.’s first gay gym,” Blair told The New York Times in 2012. “The first Nautilus machines, tiny shorts, tube socks and Abba all day long.”

Just like nightclubs, gyms can be rife with attractions and anxieties. From what these X users report, there’s a lot to distract gay gym-goers from their presses and curls—whether it’s the music playing in their headphones, the furtive glances they’re getting from other iron-pumpers, the confusing behavior of cishet customers, or the distress that they’re coming off dudebro themselves!

Enjoy the tweets below… and consider supporting your local LGBTQ-owned gym!

hate being gay at the gym cus why have I just had to google the chart history of ‘when I grow up’ (2008) by the pussycat dolls mid leg set — Charlie (????) (@charliebeddoez) December 14, 2022

Gays: Sacrificing pockets on gym shorts since the dawn of time to be able to wear short shorts instead of regular workout shorts — Gabriel (@go0ley) December 24, 2017

being gay at the gym is a whole ass theater performance of giving side-eye and trying to figure out who else is a gay ? — Rain Kloudz?? (@provocident) November 28, 2022

Being gay at the gym is crossing your legs at the chest press — Evan Lazarus (@elazie_) December 26, 2022

Being gay at the gym and knowing if you look in the direction of the girl in spandex doing squats she’s going to think you’re a creep staring at her — ? Tyler Koberstein ???? (@t_kobs) July 27, 2024

I can’t tell if this muscle gay at the gym is ignoring me because he thinks I’m hot, or thinks I’m ugly, or he’s insecure, or I fucked his friend and stopped answering his calls, or… — JK Rowling’s mold ??? (@callmefaggg) September 21, 2022

being gay at the gym is so hard bc are you tatted and ripped bc you’re fruity or are you just tatted and ripped? also your nails short bc you gym or is it bc you know what i mean? — duda (@duda__hanna) November 21, 2023

Being gay at the gym weight racks blasting abba through my headphones — Mads ? (@madslineart) May 15, 2022

Umm, this gay at the gym is trying to out-gay me??



Worst part is they’re succeeding ? — Skyler ? GBUS (@PuppSkyler) June 23, 2024

My mental map of who else is gay at the gym is so funny bc many of them I don’t even know, I’ve just seen them talk to a someone once that had said hello to specific person some other time — Nike Trail Mix (@sweetlikeJT) September 22, 2023

Easy way to tell who’s gay at the gym is who’s wearing a white top and olive green shorts… i dont make the rules — nick (@knicknack119) August 27, 2022

Being gay at the gym is annoying bc you can make eye contact with the same guy every time you’re both at the gym and can’t tell if he’s staring at me bc he thinks I’m cute or bc he think idk wtf I’m doing ? — ? (@vootz__) March 25, 2022

being gay at the gym means my heart rate goin up and i haven't even started my workout — marina? (@sexyyredluverr) May 3, 2022

a gay at the gym is wearing a weightlifting belt over his shirt AND a waist cincher under it for an extremely snatchedt looq — madame dirt (@dirtseason) July 23, 2017

On another episode of being gay at the gym: @ashleytisdale pic.twitter.com/RWQ0DAhDTd — Armando Ceballos (@MrArmandoC) April 12, 2022

I think this has been said before but being gay at the gym is v conflicting, I’m checking out other men unsure if I want to fuck them or if I want to BE them — lil pasta sauce (@promwitch) December 8, 2019

FREE INSIGHT: it’s a wonder that *i* am the one that gets made fun of for being **gay** at the gym when it’s actually the really huge macho guys that cant stop scribbling in their diaries between sets!!!!!! Put down the diary, Brent!!!!!! — Ryan La Sala (@theryanlasala) September 17, 2019

The trouble with being a gay at the gym is that sometimes you see people you know who are a lot more jacked than you ever realised and then you start having Thoughts™ pic.twitter.com/POU4YCtyYG — t s a m (@tsamasaurusrex) January 5, 2023

Being gay at the gym is both terrible and awesome. So many douche bags, but they're all hot. — rosberries (@biczezendholz) May 9, 2012