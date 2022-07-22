Whatever you do, do NOT call JoJo Siwa a lesbian

“You can be queer and be girly. … A lot of times, lesbians are taken to be masculine. If you’re a lesbian … Do you want to be a boy? That’s not the case. There are plenty of very feminine lesbians.

I don’t like the word itself. Les-bi-an. It’s just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what I am. It’s like the word ‘moist.’ It’s just like … ugh!“JoJo Siwa speaking to Yahoo! Life about her identity and joking about the word “lesbian.”