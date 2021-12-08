What’s it like to be Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law? (Hint: It’s pretty awful!)

Project Runway host Karlie Kloss is opening up about the unique challenges of having Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for in-laws.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the model, who is married to Jared’s brother, Josh, says she’s had to “grow really thick skin” to survive the constant backlash she receives over her close proximity to the toxic couple.

“I’ve had to grow really thick skin as it relates to [being] impacted by other people’s opinions,” Kloss, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, says. “Whether they love me or they hate me. Because I’ve experienced all of it. I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section.”

To help offset some of the criticism she receives, Kloss has turned to activism, launching the Kode With Klossy program, which provides free computer coding camps to female-identifying and nonbinary teenagers.

“I just try and…speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about,” she explains. “I live my life and try to show my values through my actions.”

In 2019, Kloss told British Vogue that being connected to Ivanka and Jared has “been hard” but that she chose to “focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

While it’s never been totally clear how close she is with her in-laws behind closed doors, it has been reported that she and her husband have a tense relationship with them, largely due to their political differences.

Last year, Kloss told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that political divides within families are not unique.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.