What’s next for hunky Murray Bartlett? Here’s what we know so far

Let’s take a moment to talk about Murray Bartlett, the handsome Australian actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He’s been cast alongside some of the biggest names in the biz, and it’s no wonder with his talent.

You may have seen him in earlier shows like Looking or Tales of the City, as well as a variety of films. But his recent roles in The White Lotus, Welcome to Chippendales, and The Last of Us are giving him even more life in the spotlight.

Here’s all the tea on Murray Bartlett’s past, present and future plans!

Murray Bartlett at a glance

As you get to know Murray Bartlett, there are some stats that you may have interest in knowing. Continue reading to find out the latest about Murray Bartlett:

Birthday: March 20, 1971

Height: 5 ft. 9 in.

Nationality: Australian

Current City: Provincetown, MA



Murray Bartlett is proudly gay

Murray Bartlett has been an out gay man for the vast majority of his career. He recently told GQ about how, “as a younger actor I thought about being out or not, but I just never felt like lying about myself was an option.”

When it comes to his personal life, he keeps things pretty private; however, it is known that he lives in P-Town with his partner Matt.

He and his partner share a lab-border collie rescue named Bo

In an interview with Mr. Porter, Murray shared that a reason he moved to Massachusetts was to be closer to nature. One of the ways he gets to enjoy it is by taking his dog, Bo, for long walking meditations every day.

Art imitates life with Bartlett portraying many gay roles

As an out actor, Murray has never shied away from playing queer characters. Instead, he’s played predominantly gay roles in many shows and movies including:

Armond on “The White Lotus”

Frank in “The Last of Us”

Nick De Noia in “Welcome to Chippendales”

Michael in “Tales of the City”

Oliver in “Sex and the City”

Dom in “Looking”

Troy in “August”

Vinnie Green in “Physical”

…to name a few

Murray has a green thumb

In one of his first Instagram posts, Murray shared a timelapse of the construction of a garden fence with an emoji caption, “🍆🥦🌶🥬🥕✅.” We imagine he’ll be adding some strawberries to the mix this season.

Bartlett’s won big as Armand in The White Lotus

When checking in during the first season of the 2021 hit The White Lotus, fans fell in love with Bartlett’s character, Armond. His portrayal of the gay luxury resort manager stole the show, earning nominations at the Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit Awards, and taking home trophies at the AACTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Primetime Emmys.

It’s safe to say that Bartlett’s portrayal of Armond was a smash hit, and helped catapult him into greater stardom.

Murray advocates for all of the LGBTQ+ community

If you’ve followed a sliver of Murray Bartlett’s work, you’ll see that he values the representation of the queer community at large. While he commonly plays gay male roles himself, the shows and films he is in often also feature other diverse and intersectional identities within the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Murray Bartlett

At the end of 2022, Bartlett wrapped filming on an independent film called Ponyboi, which tells the story of a resilient intersex sex worker in New Jersey. The film stars intersex advocate River Gallo as Ponyboi along with actors Victoria Pedretti, Dylan O’Brien, and more.

Barlett also appears in the star-studded anthology climate change drama Extrapolations currently streaming on AppleTV+.

While he leads a relatively private home life, there’s a ton of depth to Murray Bartlett’s acting career.

His honest and authentic portrayals of queer characters throughout the years have made him a pillar in LGBTQ+ representation. With a newly fueled career flame, we look forward to what he’s going to do next.

