What’s next for Pete Buttigieg?

Just 48 hours after the Associated Press and various other news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 Presidental Election, speculation has already begun as to the cabinet Biden plans to assemble. Said cabinet, no doubt, will include a number of other high-profile figures from the 2020 election, and eyes have already fallen on one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars: former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
If appointed to Biden’s cabinet, Buttigieg will become the first openly gay cabinet official in US history, though the openly gay Richard Grenell did serve as a temporary National Security Avisor–a position he never officially held. Already several key political commentary outlets–including Axios and Politico–have begun to speculate over a Buttigieg appointment. The President-elect developed a close friendship with Buttigieg during the campaign, and has pledged to include him in his future cabinet.
Axios sees Buttigieg as nabbing the coveted Ambassador to the United Nations role–a job the former mayor has reportedly told friends he’s keen to land. Both Axios and Politico have also mentioned Buttiegig as head of Housing and Urban Development, the head of Veterans Affairs, or leading the Office of Management and Budget. Given Buttigieg’s own service in the armed forces and multi-lingual background, the former Mayor would meet the qualifications of any aforementioned position.
Then again, Buttigieg may have his eyes set on another Presidential run, possibly alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Buttigieg emerged as a powerful attack dog for the Biden/Harris campaign, both thanks to his fundraising skills, as well as his knack for shutting down right-wing blowhards on Fox News with his lucid and cheerful arguments.
6 Comments
Gourmet Guy
I am counting the minutes until I can vote Pete Buttigieg into office as President of the United States.
WashDrySpin
Whatever position he takes I have little doubt he will excel at it
tjack47
Secretary of State would be good with me. He has foreign language skills, yet with his status as a veteran and executive experience, he’d do well in both defense or intelligence.
trsxyz
Definitely needs to be part of Biden’s cabinet. The best & the brightest!
cwaigy
God I wish we had Pete over here in Australia. He would make a brilliant ambassador and serve America well. I’m not even an American and I’d vote for him. Put him in that role, seriously! After all that crap you guys have put up with over the last few years, surely you can make your people happy and safe? Do this!
Cam
He’ll do a great job. One thing I noticed about Pete, is rather than being stubborn and refusing to adjust, he looks at the world around him and grows.