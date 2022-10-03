What’s a queer film more groundbreaking than ‘Bros’? Gay Twitter™ has all the wrong answers

By now you’ve heard sad news that Bros‘ opening weekend was a bit of a dud.
Despite positive reviews, Billy Eichner‘s big, gay, studio rom-com underperformed at the box office, and the writer/star says the straights are to blame. But the internet is full of armchair experts, and everyone seems to have their own theory as to why Bros failed to bring people (straight, or otherwise) to the theater.
One of the prevailing thoughts is that Bros just wasn’t marketed well. Some feel that the promotion and press neglected to showcase how gut-bustingly funny the movie was, and instead leaned too hard into how “important,” “historic,” and “groundbreaking” the movie was.
It’s that latter point that’s turned Eichner’s comedy into a meme—albeit not in the way he would’ve wanted. It started this morning when Twitter use @weekend3warrior posted the following prompt to their thousands of followers:
Name a queer film more groundbreaking than Bros
It’s the kind of tweet that some are reading (and responding to) as if it were completely sincere. But, for a certain subsection of the internet, the prompt is a dog whistle to chime in with the funniest responses possible. The replies? Well, they’re a doozy. And largely NSFW.
Ah, yes—the classics! Any of these look familiar?
But not every response was an adult film. The trolls were out in full force to sing the praises of “groundbreaking” memes, sketches, and other features. At least, we think they’re trolling?
The babadook?
And, look, we’re not total cynics. If you scroll past all the screenshots of (seminal) gay adult films, there are actually some great recommendations in the replies, too! So, take notes, because there are some proper queer classics below that you’ve got to make sure you check out:
The original – not that I didn’t like the remake/revival – but the original is just too iconic. pic.twitter.com/qN33rD6InJ
— D’Manda Martini (@dmandamartini) October 3, 2022
Bottom line is: Go support queer films! Even if Bros isn’t your cup of tea, there are plenty of other incredible LGBTQ stories out there.
Donston
One of the points of the film was to give people a “gay movie” that was fun and cute and modern as opposed to depressing or oppressive or sensationalistic. It also was about highlighting unabashedly queer performers and telling a story that wasn’t focused on traumas or “finding yourself” or coming out. In that way, it was groundbreaking. Still, the ads made it look really damn basic. So much so that I knew I would wait till streaming despite the solid reviews. While not that many people are interested in watching Billie Eichner as a romantic lead. He really should have cast someone else if he was that worried about box office appeal and was gonna throw a hissy fit if it wasn’t a hit. He has an unearned arrogance that’s just not appealing to many people. Never mind him not having conventional leading man looks (no shade).
dbmcvey
It’s a really good movie. You should see it.
Toofie
Some very good points.
abfab
Harold And Maude
Doug
Wow. This is really pitiful. An actor makes a gay film to try and bring more recognition to us in Hollywood and it’s immediately dissed, picked apart and boycotted by the community, many of whom haven’t even seen it and won’t even give it a chance. This is gay unity is 2022.
dbmcvey
I hate the way the industry judges everything off the opening weekend. There have been many, many films that didn’t do a lot of business their first weekend but then picked up based on word of mouth.
dbmcvey
Bros is a really good movie. I don’t know how groundbreaking it is.
Diplomat
The problem w Eichner’s movie Bros is Eichner. Zero sex appeal. Poor casting choice.
Will wait for streaming and that may not work out either though the humor may entice me.
John
I agree. Casting was a big mistake. Billy should have just stayed as writer and producer.
bachy
Finding a good gay romantic comedy lead is difficult. I would have preferred to see someone like Russell Tovey, Scott Evans, Lee Pace or Luke Evans in the lead. Somebody cute and sympathetic. I feel the same way about Uncoupled.
bachy
Has anyone here seen I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)?? It’s a gay romantic comedy starring Jim Carrey and Ewan MacGregor as the lovers, and has to be one of the most side-splittingly hilarious films ever!
Are you prepared to see Jim Carrey getting it on with Ewan MacGregor? If so, you should definitely rent it.
Diplomat
Hey Bachy,
Yes I loved that movie. Time for a retake!
FreddieW
And it’s a true story.