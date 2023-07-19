What’s the deal with the strikes in Hollywood & why do they matter to the rest of us? LGBTQ+ actors weigh in

Image Credits: Instagram, @wcruz73 (left) | Joel Kim Booster, Getty Images (center) | Instagram, @thejinkx (right)

With all due respect to “Barbenheimer,” Hollywood’s biggest story this summer is the ongoing WGA and SAG double strike—writers and actors banding together to fight for fair pay and better working conditions in an increasingly inequitable industry.

The Writer’s Guild Of America (WGA) has officially been on strike since May 2, with the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) following suit on July 14—marked by a fiery speech from The Nanny herself, SAG President Fran Drescher—protesting against the major studios (including but not limited to Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, and Netflix) who refuse to meet their workers’ reasonable requests.

Among the concerns are compensation rates, especially residuals—payment owed when a piece of entertainment is re-aired, sold in additional formats, streaming, etc…—which have remained stagnant while studio executive salaries have ballooned in the streaming media boom.

There’s also the pressing matter of AI, artificial intelligence, which the studios have taken an interest in, indicating the evolving technology could be used to replace industry creatives—whether that be writing scripts, supplant the need for background actors, or beyond.

Why the SAG and WGA strikes are important to the LGBTQ+ community

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now, you may be wondering, “I’m not in the industry—why should I care?”

For starters, with writers and actors on strike, scripted film and television simply can not be made (at least for the major studios being “struck”). That means, until a deal is reached, no new projects can go into development, and even those that were currently filming are halted until further notice. For example, the highly anticipated Wicked movies—reportedly 10 days away from wrapping—are left in limbo.

You might not realize it right now with plenty of new films (hello, Barbenheimer!) and series premiering regularly, but if the strike goes on long enough… well, don’t be surprised if the only thing on is reality TV and game shows.

And, as part of the SAG strike, actors are also barred from promoting their work with interviews, podcasts, red carpet appearances, etc… which means you won’t see, say, Ryan Gosling eating hot wings while talking about his “Ken-ergy,” or even Queerty chatting with the hunky stars of Red, White & Royal Blue when its released in a few weeks.

(For the record, any interviews with SAG members Queerty does publish in the coming weeks would have been recorded pre-strike.)

On a more existential level, these strikes represent a potential major shift in the broader fight for worker’s rights—a symbolic pushing back against any and all corporations exploiting labor for unfair capital gain—a fight we should all care about.

Perhaps Joel Kim Booster summed it up best after his film Fire Island won Outstanding Streaming/TV Film at the GLAAD Media Awards, speaking in support of the WGA:

“I hope that you all stand in solidarity with us as we move forward. Labor issues are queer issues. Corporate greed is homophobia. Pay us!”

We at Queerty proudly stand in solidarity with our friends of SAG and the WGA.

Still not sure why the strikes matter? Don’t just take our word for it; read on below to see messages of support from some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in entertainment.