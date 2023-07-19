What’s the deal with the strikes in Hollywood & why do they matter to the rest of us? LGBTQ+ actors weigh in

With all due respect to “Barbenheimer,” Hollywood’s biggest story this summer is the ongoing WGA and SAG double strike—writers and actors banding together to fight for fair pay and better working conditions in an increasingly inequitable industry.
The Writer’s Guild Of America (WGA) has officially been on strike since May 2, with the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) following suit on July 14—marked by a fiery speech from The Nanny herself, SAG President Fran Drescher—protesting against the major studios (including but not limited to Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, and Netflix) who refuse to meet their workers’ reasonable requests.
Among the concerns are compensation rates, especially residuals—payment owed when a piece of entertainment is re-aired, sold in additional formats, streaming, etc…—which have remained stagnant while studio executive salaries have ballooned in the streaming media boom.
There’s also the pressing matter of AI, artificial intelligence, which the studios have taken an interest in, indicating the evolving technology could be used to replace industry creatives—whether that be writing scripts, supplant the need for background actors, or beyond.
Why the SAG and WGA strikes are important to the LGBTQ+ community
Now, you may be wondering, “I’m not in the industry—why should I care?”
For starters, with writers and actors on strike, scripted film and television simply can not be made (at least for the major studios being “struck”). That means, until a deal is reached, no new projects can go into development, and even those that were currently filming are halted until further notice. For example, the highly anticipated Wicked movies—reportedly 10 days away from wrapping—are left in limbo.
You might not realize it right now with plenty of new films (hello, Barbenheimer!) and series premiering regularly, but if the strike goes on long enough… well, don’t be surprised if the only thing on is reality TV and game shows.
And, as part of the SAG strike, actors are also barred from promoting their work with interviews, podcasts, red carpet appearances, etc… which means you won’t see, say, Ryan Gosling eating hot wings while talking about his “Ken-ergy,” or even Queerty chatting with the hunky stars of Red, White & Royal Blue when its released in a few weeks.
(For the record, any interviews with SAG members Queerty does publish in the coming weeks would have been recorded pre-strike.)
On a more existential level, these strikes represent a potential major shift in the broader fight for worker’s rights—a symbolic pushing back against any and all corporations exploiting labor for unfair capital gain—a fight we should all care about.
Perhaps Joel Kim Booster summed it up best after his film Fire Island won Outstanding Streaming/TV Film at the GLAAD Media Awards, speaking in support of the WGA:
“I hope that you all stand in solidarity with us as we move forward. Labor issues are queer issues. Corporate greed is homophobia. Pay us!”
We at Queerty proudly stand in solidarity with our friends of SAG and the WGA.
Still not sure why the strikes matter? Don’t just take our word for it; read on below to see messages of support from some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in entertainment.
Wilson Cruz
The trailblazing My So-Called Life and Star Trek: Discovery star has been a vocal supporter of the strike since the beginning, frequently posting informational updates to his Instagram story. He even changed his profile photo to the SAG-AFTRA logo (we miss seeing his gorgeous face, but in this case we’ll let it slide.)
Niecy Nash-Betts
Currently Emmy-nominated for her work in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Nash-Betts was one of many actors to post a throwback photo from when she first joined the SAG union in support of the strike.
Jinkx Monsoon
“Queen Of All Queens” Jinkx Monsoon made headlines over the weekend when she posted a video encouraging fellow drag performers to support the strike. Since drag is an act of live performance, many queens and kings are not in SAG, but the Drag Race legend warns that these studios may still approach performers with opportunities—which they should not take.
“Taking a job right now, even though it might be a good opportunity, it might be a good paycheck, you will be undermining the efforts we are trying to make to get better circumstances for all actors, including queer artists, drag artists and marginalized entertainers.
If actors are feeling exploited and extorted right now, imagine how queer entertainers and drag artists in this industry feel and if we want that change, if we want better circumstances in the future, we have to stand in solidarity now.”
Antony Rapp
Like his Star Trek: Discovery screen partner Wilson Cruz, Rapp has changed his profile photo to the SAG logo in support and posted an adorable photo on the picket line with his child: “Raising a Labor Activist.”
If anyone knows about protesting so that artists can afford to pay Rent, it’s Rapp, right?
Tuc Watkins
Making it a teaching moment, the Uncoupled actor brought his two young children to the picket lines and wrote: “As actors and writers, we are aligning ourselves with workers who struggle all over the world. We are confronting gigantic corporations who have trillions in assets, yet negotiate in bad faith. The business model requires a seismic realignment. A fair deal makes a stronger, sustainable industry.”
Keke Palmer
The busiest woman in Hollywood took a break from her no-doubt jam-packed schedule to share this powerful message on Twitter. It’s just that simple, folks!
Jasmin Savoy-Brown
The Yellowjackets and next-gen Scream star has given her entire Instagram an overhaul, re-posting the SAG logo to grid each day of the strike, writing in her bio: “I am a member of SAG-AFTRA on strike for fair wages, and my right to my own image.”
Per GLAAD, Savoy-Brown has further explained why she’s in support of the cause recently on her Instagram story:
“This strike is about so much. It’s about every single working American in every industry. We are telling the billionaires in power we will no longer accept their disgusting behavior.
Laborers deserve fair wages. Whether you’re an actor, a writer, a teacher, a barista, an Amazon sales rep, an Uber drive, a janitor, a sex worker, or anyone else. You deserve to be fairly compensated for your work and protected from the threat of AI. We are fed up and tired and are done taking sh*t.
There is plenty of wealth to go around. And btw, we aren’t asking to be wealthy. We are asking to afford health care, groceries, and to keep our families safe! That’s it!”
Dickie Hearts
Actor, advocate, and 2023 Queerty Pride 50 honoree Dickie Hearts has been posted from the picket lines in New York City, reminding all of us that “Deaf/disabled SAG-AFTRA actors are just as important, too! Do not forget about us!”
Abbi Jacobson
A few weeks back, prior to the start of the SAG strike, Broad City and A League Of Their Own creator/star Abbi Jacobson shared a thoughtful message about why this strike is so crucial:
“The economic survival of members and the survival of our very professions are at stake. Our employers have increased their profits by tens of billions, while using their power to slash compensation and residuals and undermine our working conditions. But we, too, have power IF we’re willing to use it. No one wants to strike and we know that a strike can sound scary. But what is far scarier is the prospect of continuing to work under the conditions we’re facing right now — or worse. And now is our chance to change that.”
Peppermint
As always, the radiant Peppermint looked stunning on the picket lines. This Drag Race icon, Broadway legend, and lifelong LGBTQ+ activist reminds us why we’re here: To “Picket. Protest. Demonstrate. Negotiate… come to an agreement… But make it fun.”
Jay Jurden
Speaking of “making it fun,” the hot and hilarious comedian Jay Jurden brought some levity to the proceedings while showing support for his fellow SAG and WGA members—coupling that with another important message:
Tien Tran
Queer comic and actor Tien Tran stood alongside her How I Met Your Father co-stars—including longtime LGBTQ+ ally Hillary Duff—to share why they’re striking on the official SAG-AFTRA Instagram page.
And, yes, that means Tran was present to witness pop culture history: Duff singing iconic Lizzie McGuire song “What Dreams Are Made Of” while on the picket line.
Parvesh Cheena
The ever-so-charming Parvesh Cheena (The Mandalorian, Mythic Quest) has been super active on the picket lines, and even spoke to the LA Times about the strike, offering up this important reminder: “Not all of us are Tom Cruise… some of us are just trying to make rent.”
In a separate Instagram post, Cheena shared more about why this fight against corporate creed is so crucial:
“Workers have been exploited for far too long across every industry in this nation. I am sick of working just to satisfy stock prices and corporate executive pay. Enough.
Every change in tech has given more profits to the corporate media conglomerates we work for. Remember when they used to print physical media like video cassettes and DVDs? And then ship them to Circuit City and Borders? We know what happened to those chain stores as folks started to download and TIVO and rip and now stream on demand.
All that money and savings of making that media. Shipping it. That money all went to them. Billions of profit while our rates and wages stay stagnant over decades.”
But That’s Not All…
Of course, this is just a small sampling of the many, many LGBTQ+ actors and writers striking and supporting the causes of SAG and the WGA. For picket locations all of the country and more info on how you can lend a hand, head here: www.sagaftrastrike.org