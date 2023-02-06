When he’s not hanging out on Twitch, this hunky gaymer is posting thirst traps on Instagram

Meet Lachlie. He’s a self-proclaimed “chaotic clown from Down Under” and the co-founder of the Aussie Pride Stream Team, an online community for Australian LGBTQ+ gamers and allies.

The 22-year-old lives in Brisbane, Australia and he has over 22K followers on Twitch. Using social media to be a voice and role model for other gaymers is not a task he takes lightly.

“The amount of times I’ve had people come into my stream and tell me that, because of me, they’ve come out to their family or told their best friend or accepted it for themselves is incredible, and it makes me so proud,” he tells GaymingMag.com in an interview.

“I’ve made so many new friends just through Twitch that my life would be so different right now if I’d never started Twitch. I wouldn’t have made these friends that I spend literally every night talking to, playing games, connecting with.”

When he’s not gaming, or chatting about gaming, or connecting with other gaymers around the world, Lachlie is usually at the gym pumping iron and posting photos of his progress to Instagram, where he has another 12K followers and counting.

