Jason Hackett (Photo: Supplied)

Name and age: Jason Hackett, 36.

Bio: Hackett, the son of Jamaican immigrants, was raised in Miami Gardens, Florida, and attended the University of Florida.

Pursuing his passion for TV journalism, Hackett’s 13-year broadcast career has included jobs in Panama City and West Palm Beach, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Oklahoma City. In January 2023, he started as a morning anchor on Minneapolis’ NBC affiliate, KARE 11.

Coming out: Earlier this year, Hackett gave a cover interview to the Minnesota-based LGBTQ+ magazine, Lavender. When the article was released, Hackett talked about the interview on TV, and revealed he’s gay.

Over the following days, his segment went viral and made headlines around the world.

“For people that really know me, friends, my co-workers, some members of my family, this isn’t some huge surprise,” he said. “I’ve been living in a glass closet for the most part. But now I wanted to let you out there, the viewers out there that wake up with me every morning to know a little bit more about me.”

He continued, “Coming out to people is never easy for me. I am so nervous right now—not gonna lie. This is no doubt the most people I’ve ever come out to at once. But what me and Alicia and John and CeCe and everyone here Sunrise strives for is authenticity. And I can’t preach that without being my authentic self.”

Hackett went on to thank his employer, friends, family and partner for their support.

“For anyone that is watching this now, who is struggling to find acceptance or struggling with their family or their friends, take it from me: a gay, Black son of immigrants. The road may not be easy. I won’t lie to you and say that it is but don’t worry. Keep going. You’re going to make it,” he said.

Hackett’s strong support system was apparent that day in the studio. His co-anchor, Alicia Lewis, said she was proud of him.

Meteorologist John Zeigler echoed her sentiments. “Hey, I didn’t know this was happening today! I’m so proud of you,” he said.

In Lavender, Hackett says he began to realize he was gay in sixth grade. But he knew it would be difficult to tell his parents, who hail from Jamaica, one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ countries in North America.

“My parents are Jamaican immigrants, and Jamaica is not known for being a very friendly country when it comes to the LGBTQ community,” he said.

“I mean, you read of the horrible things with people being dragged and beaten in the streets, kids living in sewers and gutters because their parents don’t accept them, just horrible. And so, there are a lot of families that come here to America, my parents came here to America to make a better life, and I will always love them for that. The sacrifices they made, just can’t be thought of enough. I love my parents. They had a bit of a misunderstanding when it comes to being gay, and they had a certain idea for what they wanted for me. And that obviously clashed with who I am and how I was born.”

Raised as a church-goer, Hackett says he spent many years denying his gay identity. He finally started to embrace himself in college, when he became involved with Florida’s Pride Student Union and had his first relationship with a man.

Around that time, Hackett’s mom confronted him over something he posted on Twitter. He saw that as an opportunity to tell her he’s gay.

It did not go well at first.

“Over the years, there’s been a lot of back and forth about my sexuality and a lot of distance between me and my family, and between me and my mom, and between me and my parents,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, and my mom told me this recently, ‘I love you and you are my son.’ And I don’t think she’s at that place of full acceptance, but at least I’ve laid out, ‘This is where my life is and this is who I am, and that’s not going to change.’ And it’s a process, I know she’s not there yet, but I hope that she will be one day. And I know at the end of the day, she has my best interest in heart, and she loves me.”

Weight off his shoulders: After coming out on TV, Hackett told the Advocate he’s been overwhelmed by messages he’s received from people around the world.

“I’m hearing from people from Nigeria. I’m hearing from people from Ireland and the U.K., who are just so grateful, happy, and encouraged by my words,” he said.

He told Today in late June he feels “100 pounds lighter.”

“A huge weight had been lifted off of my shoulders,” he said. “I was so relieved. It feels like gay people are constantly coming out to new people—you come out to your barber, and your butcher—and it’s scary every single time. Now that I’ve come out to the entire world, I don’t have to worry anymore.”

Hackett revealed he’d recently attended a basketball game with his partner. For the first time, he wasn’t worried about other people seeing them together.

“He had his hand on my knee, and we were obviously together and I didn’t give a damn about what people thought,” Hackett said. “A lot has changed in the last two months.”

