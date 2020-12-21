White House meeting reportedly spirals into shouting match & the details are nuts

Donald Trump and the White House remained publicly quiet over the weekend despite swelling numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses. Within the walls of the building, however, a very loud conversation reportedly took place between Trump, his aides and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. Powell, the lawyer for pardoned Trump campaign surrogate Michael Flynn, has continued to spread unfounded conspiracy theories regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

CNN reports that when questioned about the White House meeting, Powell first denied meeting with the President before giving a “None of your business” answer. Sources within the White House, however, confirm that Powell did meet with Flynn, along with other top aides. The New York Times adds that “Powell was at the White House for a meeting that became raucous and involved people shouting at each other at times, according to one of the people briefed on what took place. Ms. Powell’s client, retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser whom the president recently pardoned, was also there, two of the people briefed on the meeting said. Some senior administration officials drifted in and out of the meeting.”

Related: Filming for Ryan Murphy’s newest show halted over Covid-19

CNN has also uncovered the reason for the meeting. Correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Powell was “Pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines to examine them, per a person with knowledge of the meeting. Unclear if POTUS is planning to go along with it. Would it be legally viable? White House counsel already told him it wouldn’t be. But Powell/Flynn others are telling him what he wants to hear right now. And if he went ahead with it, it would be destabilizing in a new way. Hearing from multiple people Powell did not meet with the president tonight. She was talking to others in White House. Worth noting that people can’t just walk into the White House, they have to be cleared to come in.”

Confirming what @JDiamond1 saw, that Sidney Powell was back in the White House tonight. She was once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines to examine them, per a person with knowledge of the meeting. Unclear if POTUS is planning to go along with it. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

Would it be legally viable? White House counsel already told him it wouldn’t be. But Powell/Flynn others are telling him what he wants to hear right now. And if he went ahead with it, it would be destabilizing in a new way. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani released a statement on Sunday which reads, in part, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Hearing from multiple people Powell did not meet with the president tonight. She was talking to others in White House. Worth noting that people can’t just walk into the White House, they have to be cleared to come in. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

Powell has yet to offer any evidence to support her claims of election rigging. Donald Trump continues to assert that he won the 2020 Presidential Election, despite offering no evidence or proof of vote tampering. Trump also took no action over the weekend despite an explosion of COVID-19 cases, tense and ongoing budget talks over a COVID-19 relief bill, and the revelation by the UK of a mutated strain of COVID-19 that is 70 times more transmittable than the initial strain.