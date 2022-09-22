The White House reads Ted Cruz to filth

After recently slamming a number of GOP lawmakers for their opposition to student loan forgiveness, the White House Twitter account turned its attention to Senator Ted Cruz yesterday.

Around ten days ago, Cruz appeared on KAMC and touted his achievements in bringing new jobs to Texas.

“The Ports to Plains highway will run from Laredo all the way up to North Dakota and into Canada,” he wrote in a caption accompanying a video clip. “This project will bring jobs to Texas and millions of dollars to the state. A great bipartisan victory!”

The White House pointed out that Cruz voted against the legislation that paved the way for this.

Senator Cruz voted against this. https://t.co/mht1OgtvwL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2022

So what actually happened?

Cruz (R-TX) co-authored an amendment earlier in the year to an omnibus bill. The amendment, co-written by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), designated part of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as a future addition to the interstate highway system.

The amendment passed. However, the bill was then bundled together as part of the $1.5 trillion spending package voted on by the Senate. Cruz voted against this as he objected to other spending measures within the legislation.

Still, it seems disingenuous to big up his part in a bipartisan amendment that he ultimately voted against.

The KAMC reporter, Ryan Chandler, was among the thousands to reply to the White House. Chandler highlighted the fact he’d asked Cruz why he voted against the legislation.

And we asked him why. Here’s his response. pic.twitter.com/3OImvbskz3 — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) September 21, 2022

Cruz responded, “Listen, that happens frequently in the United States Senate, where you end up working to get agreement and to pass a particular piece of legislation, but then it gets rolled into a giant bill that has a whole bunch of good things and bad things.”

Twitter applauds “sassy” White House tweet

Here are some of the response’s to the White House’s tweet.

A civics lesson for @tedcruz – when you vote “NO” on legislation it means… wait for it… you DO NOT SUPPORT the bill, therefore you should not take credit for something you didn’t vote for & support. Thx to the senate Dems who care more about TX priorities than their Senator. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) September 21, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz never met a partisan victory he hadn’t completely voted against. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 21, 2022

WH dragging Cruz back to Cancun lol. — Prajjwal (@prajjwalpanday) September 21, 2022

The @whitehouse Twitter throws major shade I love it 😂 — RESISTER SISTER3131🇫🇷🇺🇸🇸🇩🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@RSister3131) September 21, 2022

Sassy White House tweets are the best tweets — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 21, 2022

Ted Cruz in my opinion is a bigger disappointment than Trump. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 21, 2022

Whoever is handling the @WhiteHouse account these days, THANK YOU! You make my days better! — TulsaTeresa (@TulsaTeresa) September 21, 2022

Ted Cruz has not posted any response to the White House’s tweet.

