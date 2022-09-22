"drag him"

The White House reads Ted Cruz to filth

Ted Cruz (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

After recently slamming a number of GOP lawmakers for their opposition to student loan forgiveness, the White House Twitter account turned its attention to Senator Ted Cruz yesterday.

Around ten days ago, Cruz appeared on KAMC and touted his achievements in bringing new jobs to Texas.

“The Ports to Plains highway will run from Laredo all the way up to North Dakota and into Canada,” he wrote in a caption accompanying a video clip. “This project will bring jobs to Texas and millions of dollars to the state. A great bipartisan victory!”

The White House pointed out that Cruz voted against the legislation that paved the way for this.

So what actually happened?

Cruz (R-TX) co-authored an amendment earlier in the year to an omnibus bill. The amendment, co-written by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), designated part of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as a future addition to the interstate highway system.

The amendment passed. However, the bill was then bundled together as part of the $1.5 trillion spending package voted on by the Senate. Cruz voted against this as he objected to other spending measures within the legislation.

Still, it seems disingenuous to big up his part in a bipartisan amendment that he ultimately voted against.

The KAMC reporter, Ryan Chandler, was among the thousands to reply to the White House. Chandler highlighted the fact he’d asked Cruz why he voted against the legislation.

Cruz responded, “Listen, that happens frequently in the United States Senate, where you end up working to get agreement and to pass a particular piece of legislation, but then it gets rolled into a giant bill that has a whole bunch of good things and bad things.”

Twitter applauds “sassy” White House tweet

Here are some of the response’s to the White House’s tweet.

Ted Cruz has not posted any response to the White House’s tweet.

